Can You Use A Car To Jump A Lawn Mower Battery?
Your lawn mower battery won't last forever, and you'll probably have to replace it one day. Until that day comes, the battery can be jumped, depending on its condition. However, before you pop the trunk on your car and grab those jumper cables, be sure that both systems use the same voltage. This means that if your riding mower has a 12-volt battery, your vehicle must also have a 12-volt battery.
The voltage matters because not all lawn mower batteries are designed to operate at the same level. Connecting a higher-voltage source to a mower with a lower-voltage electrical system can be dangerous and may damage sensitive electronic components. For example, a 12-volt car battery should not be connected to a 6-volt mower because the excessive voltage can create a serious electrical hazard or lead to a fire. If you're unsure about your mower battery's voltage, check your owner's manual.
You should also consult the owner's manual to determine if you can even use a car battery to jump-start your mower. That's because some manufacturers advise against it. Cub Cadet, for example, says not to jump its riding mowers from a battery that's still installed in a vehicle, and it says engines with electronic fuel injection shouldn't be jump-started at all. Other manufacturers, like Husqvarna, specifically provide instructions for emergency starting with jumper cables. The right move is to follow manufacturer recommendations for your specific lawn mower model.
The right way to jump off a lawn mower
If the manufacturer doesn't recommend using a car battery to jump-start your lawn mower, check whether it allows you to use a jump pack instead. These portable units are designed for jump-starting and can also be used for other vehicles. If you have another riding mower and want to use that as the power source instead, it's usually better not to, but as always, check your owner's manual. Some manufacturers are against it, and some actually warn that jumping from an installed battery can damage the electrical systems on both machines.
Before you attempt to jump your mower from your car, be sure that both are on level ground and turn off the car's engine. Set the mower's parking brake, disengage the blades, and make sure the mower's ignition is off. Take the red jumper cable and attach it to the positive terminal on the mower, then connect its other end to the positive terminal on your car's battery. Next, attach the black cable to the car's negative terminal and its other end to a bare metal part of the mower's frame, away from the battery and fuel tank. The final connection can spark, so you want it as far away from both as possible.
With the car's engine still off, you can then try starting the mower. Once it's running, disconnect the jumper cables in the opposite direction from how they were connected, starting with the black clamp on the mower's frame. When you finish up using the lawn mower, it's a good idea to fully charge the battery. If you discover that the battery won't take a charge, it's probably time to replace it.