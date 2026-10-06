How Connecticut Traffic Laws Are Changing In October 2026

In October 2026, Connecticut residents will have to adjust to two new traffic laws, or face the consequences. After a statewide campaign last year to educate drivers on how to properly use the left lane, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced new restrictions on how drivers can use this lane during normal driving conditions. Now, to help reduce crashes, drivers who are simply cruising in the left lane may face a fine of $88. The state also strengthened its laws regarding school buses; drivers who fail to stop for the flashing red school bus lights could face jail time or even have their license suspended.

Nothing may test your patience quite like a left-lane cruiser impeding your road trip. Connecticut and many other states consider the left lane a passing lane, not a cruising lane, so if drivers are not actively overtaking another vehicle, they should move to the right-hand lane. That said, drivers are permitted to move over to allow traffic to merge or if they intend to exit on the left.

In the U.S., traffic laws are legislated and enforced at the state level rather than by the federal government, though the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) works closely with state and local governments to administer roadway safety programs. While there are a few driving laws that may make you scratch your head, every law is intended to keep you and others safe on the road. Connecticut was also the first to enact statewide regulations in 1901. That law set speed limits at 12 mph in cities and 15 mph in rural areas. Of course, those laws, and many others, have changed and evolved.