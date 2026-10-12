The Duesenberg Model J Was One Of The '20s Priciest Cars – Here's What It Would Cost Today
The Duesenberg Model J has a beautiful design and racecar-inspired performance, but it's largely known for being extremely expensive. It was built without any regard for cost, creating a very elegant and exhilarating vehicle just as the Great Depression was beginning. The Duesenberg Model J debuted in December 1928 for $20,000, making it the most expensive car in the United States at the time.
In August 2026, $20,000 is the equivalent of about $392,000. Nobody would argue that this isn't an expensive car when the average price of a new car is just over $50,000. However, we also have plenty of supercars and hypercars well beyond this price point, making this number not as shocking to modern-day car enthusiasts. However, inflation doesn't tell the whole story. Keep in mind that most workers were making $25 to almost $33 a week, depending on their occupation, back in 1929. That's about $1,300 to $1,716 a year. The Duesenberg Model J was out of reach from most Americans and was often purchased by bankers and other high-rollers.
What made the Duesenberg Model J so expensive?
When the Duesenberg Model J debuted, it was competing against the likes of Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and Isotta Fraschini. Like other luxury vehicles at the time, it was delivered as a chassis rather than a fully finished car, with the chassis alone costing $8,500, or about $166,500 in 2026. Wealthy buyers would then select a coachbuilder to make a custom body, so Model Js varied widely, ranging from speedsters to convertibles to limousines.
The Duesenberg Model J came with a 420-cubic-inch dual-overhead-camshaft straight-eight engine that produced 265 horsepower, along with advanced suspension and hydraulic brakes. The 1932 Model SJ came with a supercharged version of the engine that made 325 hp and had four external exhaust pipes. This resulted in a machine that balanced luxury, performance, and handcrafted style. The Model J and all its variants were sold until Duesenberg Motors Company went bankrupt in 1937.
Buying a Duesenberg Model J today will typically set you back well over $1 million, and the best examples sell for far more. A 1931 Model J long-wheelbase coupe sold for $10.34 million, while Gary Cooper's 1935 Duesenberg SSJ fetched $22 million in 2018. Car collector Jay Leno owns several Duesenberg's, including a 1930 Model J LaGrande Coupe whose long-lost body was recreated from the original factory plans.