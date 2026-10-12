The Duesenberg Model J Was One Of The '20s Priciest Cars – Here's What It Would Cost Today

The Duesenberg Model J has a beautiful design and racecar-inspired performance, but it's largely known for being extremely expensive. It was built without any regard for cost, creating a very elegant and exhilarating vehicle just as the Great Depression was beginning. The Duesenberg Model J debuted in December 1928 for $20,000, making it the most expensive car in the United States at the time.

In August 2026, $20,000 is the equivalent of about $392,000. Nobody would argue that this isn't an expensive car when the average price of a new car is just over $50,000. However, we also have plenty of supercars and hypercars well beyond this price point, making this number not as shocking to modern-day car enthusiasts. However, inflation doesn't tell the whole story. Keep in mind that most workers were making $25 to almost $33 a week, depending on their occupation, back in 1929. That's about $1,300 to $1,716 a year. The Duesenberg Model J was out of reach from most Americans and was often purchased by bankers and other high-rollers.