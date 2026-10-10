Chrysler Pacifica Resale Value: How Much Does The Minivan Depreciate After 5 Years?
Few vehicles can beter fit the needs of a large family than a minivan. It provides ample amounts of room for that family and any belongings or supplies you need to pack in with them. The best-selling minivan on the market is the Chrysler Pacifica, an automotive brand that has pivoted intensely on producing minivans, so if you're thinking about getting one of these vehicles, it may be the first model you think about. That being said, you may also be looking towards the future when your family's grown up and the need for a minivan has gone away, hoping it holds pretty good value for when you sell it. Well, in the case of the Chrysler Pacifica, you may be a bit let down on that front.
ISeeCars, which has analyzed over 15 million different cars to determine average depreciation values, estimates that a Pacifica will lose 50.8 percent of its initial value after five years. For comparison, minivans as a whole only lose between 42 percent and 46.8 percent of their original value after the same amount of time, putting the Pacific well behind the competition. CarEdge, which also analyzes depreciation rates, is even less optimistic about its staying power, estimating that the minivan will lose over 59 percent of its value after five years and ranks it 347th out of 401 total vehicles its analyzed for resale value.
What's not helping the Pacifica is that it comes from Chrysler, one of the worst car brands for depreciation on the market. Among popular brands, CarEdge ranks Chrysler as the second worst of them all, only beating out Dodge. The Pacifica's marketplace popularity clearly doesn't reflect how it'll look down the line.
Minivans with better resale value than the Chrysler Pacifica
It's not all doom and gloom for the resale value of minivans though. There are some models out there that far outpace what the Chrysler Pacifica can deliver on the used market. At the very top of that list is the Honda Odyssey, a minivan we're pretty big fans of at SlashGear. According to CarEdge, an Odyssey is only going to lose 43.25 percent of its initial value after five years. On that same ranking of all 401 vehicles' depreciation rates, this minivan ranks 137th overall, over 200 spots higher than the Pacifica. ISeeCars is even more bullish on the the Odyssey's resale value, estimating it'll only lose 37.9% of its initial value after five years. That well outpaces its overall average depreciation rate for minivans and even beats the average depreciation rate for all cars by 3.8 percentage points.
There's also the Kia Carnival. CarEdge and ISeeCars are much more aligned on the actual depreciation rate of the Carnival than with the Pacifica or Odyssey. The former estimates that after five years it will lose 46.17 percent of its initial value, while the latter has the figure at 44.6 percent. ISeeCars has the overall average depreciation rate for a minivan between 42 percent and 46.3 percent, meaning the Carnival fits right in the middle of that. For CarEdge's overall vehicle ranking, it still manages to rank 169th overall. Although the resale value may be fairly average when compared to vehicles on the whole, it's in the upper tier when it comes to minivans. If you're concerned about getting value for your minivan, these are definitely the way to go over the Chrysler Pacifica.