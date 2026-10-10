Chrysler Pacifica Resale Value: How Much Does The Minivan Depreciate After 5 Years?

Few vehicles can beter fit the needs of a large family than a minivan. It provides ample amounts of room for that family and any belongings or supplies you need to pack in with them. The best-selling minivan on the market is the Chrysler Pacifica, an automotive brand that has pivoted intensely on producing minivans, so if you're thinking about getting one of these vehicles, it may be the first model you think about. That being said, you may also be looking towards the future when your family's grown up and the need for a minivan has gone away, hoping it holds pretty good value for when you sell it. Well, in the case of the Chrysler Pacifica, you may be a bit let down on that front.

ISeeCars, which has analyzed over 15 million different cars to determine average depreciation values, estimates that a Pacifica will lose 50.8 percent of its initial value after five years. For comparison, minivans as a whole only lose between 42 percent and 46.8 percent of their original value after the same amount of time, putting the Pacific well behind the competition. CarEdge, which also analyzes depreciation rates, is even less optimistic about its staying power, estimating that the minivan will lose over 59 percent of its value after five years and ranks it 347th out of 401 total vehicles its analyzed for resale value.

What's not helping the Pacifica is that it comes from Chrysler, one of the worst car brands for depreciation on the market. Among popular brands, CarEdge ranks Chrysler as the second worst of them all, only beating out Dodge. The Pacifica's marketplace popularity clearly doesn't reflect how it'll look down the line.