How To Clean Your Robot Vacuum (And How Often You Should)

Vacuuming can be a time-consuming chore, especially if you have a large home. That's why some people choose to use a robot vacuum instead of doing the work themselves. While these devices can come in handy, they also need the proper cleaning to ensure they deliver the best performance. Before you begin, you should power down the unit and remove it from the charging dock.

Next, clean and empty the dustbin and clear away any buildup from the brushes and wheels. The filter also needs attention, though it can be washed, depending on the model. From there, use a dry cloth to wipe down the robot's sensors, charging contacts, and exterior. You should give the dock or self-emptying base a cleaning as well. The exact cleaning procedure can vary based on brand and model. Additionally, robot vacuums that also mop may require additional cleaning or maintenance for both their pads and water tanks.

How often the device should be cleaned can depend on the specific part. For example, iRobot recommends cleaning a Roomba's filter once a week, increasing that to twice a week for homes with pets. The full-bin sensor and rear caster wheel should be cleaned every two weeks, while the charging contacts, corner brush, multi-surface brushes, and sensors should be cleaned once a month. For cleaning tips and general maintenance regarding your model, consult your owner's manual.