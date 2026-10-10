What Does A Road Sign That Says 'Fresh Oil And Chips' Mean?

All responsible motorists understand the importance of paying attention to traffic signs. However, there may be instances when you're driving and you encounter one you're unfamiliar with. For example, if you're ever traveling through Pennsylvania, you might spot a sign reading "fresh oil and chips." As delicious as this sounds, you could have some practical questions about what this actually means for you as a driver. A "fresh oil and chips" road sign indicates that maintenance work has recently been performed, and drivers should reduce their speed accordingly.

The specific type of maintenance work the sign refers to is sealcoating. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), this work may also be called "oil and chip," hence the sign name.

The process is meant to optimize the lifespan of road surfaces. It involves clearing the pavement of debris before applying an emulsion oil, followed by a layer of stone chips. Once PennDOT clears away any loose stone, the remaining stones must then bond to the asphalt. This may take about two days. In the meantime, it's important that motorists drive over the pavement more slowly than they normally would to avoid interfering with the bonding process. PennDOT places "fresh oil and chips" signs in relevant spots to let drivers know they have to slow down. A sign below the "fresh oil and chips" one may indicate the exact speed limit for the zone.