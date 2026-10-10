Which Phone Carriers Support iPhone Handoff & How Does It Work?

Apple has long used the Handoff name for a Continuity feature that lets you, for example, start writing an email on your iPhone and finish it on your Mac. However, starting with iOS 27, iPhone users now also get iPhone Handoff, a new feature that lets you use the same phone number on two iPhones. It'll undoubtedly be a great feature for some users, but the catch is that your carrier needs to support it.

Right now, T-Mobile is the only American carrier that supports the feature, and it charges $5 a month for it. Apple also says that Verizon will get it before the end of 2026. AT&T has not committed to adding support for the feature, and company representatives have opted to point out the carrier's already-existing eSIM transfer capabilities when queried by outlets like CNET. However, AT&T's eSIM transfer isn't quite the same, as it's for moving your number to a new iPhone and switching off the old one.

IPhone Handoff works differently. It assigns a single SIM to both a main iPhone and a secondary one, though your number can only be active on one phone at a time. Your iPhones share the SIM, with each phone intelligently activating the eSIM when you start using it.