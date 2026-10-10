Why The USS William D. Porter May Be The Unluckiest Ship To Ever Sail In WWII

History is rife with unlucky ships, from the RMS Titanic to the SS Andrea Doria, and World War II had its fair share as well. The conflict saw more than a few of humanity's mightiest warships sink to the bottom of the sea, but one stands out as arguably the unluckiest ship to ever sail during WWII: the USS William D. Porter (DD-579), a Fletcher-class destroyer commissioned in July 1943.

It served in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters before a Japanese kamikaze attack sunk it in June 1945. While you might think that's already something of an unlucky ending, being sunk by Japanese aircraft was but one of the unfortunate incidents to befall the ship. Many of these occurred when the Porter, named in honor of a Civil War officer, escorted President Franklin D. Roosevelt — traveling aboard one of WWII's most legendary ships, the USS Iowa (BB-61) — to Europe during the war.

The crossing began with an anchor mishap, but that was just the start. One of its depth charges accidentally detonated during the voyage, while a series of other incidents saw the crew break radio silence, going against protocol. The Porter and its crew also nearly struck the USS Iowa with one of its own torpedoes. The destroyer was eventually ordered to Bermuda for an inquiry, and its trail of mishaps, crew fumbles, and poor naval practices helped the Porter earn the distinction as WWII's unluckiest ship.