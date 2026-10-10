4 Disadvantages Of Washing Machine-Dryer Combos

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There are a lot of decisions to make while shopping around for a new washer and dryer, not least because there's so much choice. One of the major decisions you'll have to make is whether you want an individual washer and dryer, or if you want to invest in a combination unit. As tempting as the latter might be in more ways than one, there are a handful of shortcomings these two-in-one models have that prospective buyers should keep in mind.

Before diving into the bad, there are good reasons to opt for a combination washer and dryer. The biggest is the matter of their footprint, since an all-in-one model will save you on floor space. This makes them especially enticing for those renting an apartment or a small house where there's not room for one of each. More often than not, you don't have to account for an external vent for drying, and with these machines handling washing and drying, you don't have to wait around for the wash cycle to end and move your clothes elsewhere to dry. It all gets done in one go.

With all of that said, these machines are far from perfect. As solid as they may seem, their flaws could lead those interested to pass in favor of other clothes-cleaning options.