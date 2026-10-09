LiDAR Drones Are Solving The 'Puzzle' Of One Of WWII's Most Overlooked Battles

Nearly 85 years after the U.S. officially entered World War II, several iconic battles remain etched in our collective memory. You likely learned about Pearl Harbor, D-Day, and the Battle of Iwo Jima at school, but you may have never heard of the assault on Munda Point in New Georgia.

Munda Point is located on the tip of the island of New Georgia, which is part of the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific. In 1943, American and Australian troops under the leadership of General Douglas MacArthur fought to expel Japanese forces from New Guinea. An important step in the campaign was capturing the New Georgia Island group, including a Japanese airbase on Munda Point. This attack, part of an overall campaign dubbed Operation Cartwheel, has been largely overshadowed by more high-profile operations in the Pacific. It took several months, but Allied forces eventually seized the airfield. The Japanese withdrew, but 23 Americans died in the battle. Little is known about exactly how the battle played out, but researchers are hoping to change that with the help of LiDAR technology.

LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, uses laser pulses that reflect off the ground to "see" through layers of vegetation and create 3D images of the topography underneath. An anthropology professor and a geography professor from Binghamton University in New York are using drone-mounted LiDAR hand-in-hand with artificial intelligence and old-fashioned field archaeology to find remnants of the war. The hope is that they can learn about troop formations and maneuvers, potentially even finding those missing Americans to bring them home.