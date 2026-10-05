Damaged Nuclear Sub Dashes US Navy Hopes For A 2026 Return To Service

In 1997, the U.S. Navy launched the USS Connecticut, SSN 22, a Seawolf-class attack submarine. These nuclear-powered subs are designed to seek out and, when necessary, destroy enemy submarines and ships on the surface. These submarines can also perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; provide support for larger, battle group operations; and more. There are only three Seawolf-class submarines, including the Connecticut, the USS Seawolf, and the USS Jimmy Carter. The Navy originally intended to construct more, but its plans were dropped at the end of the Cold War due to the $3.5 billion price tag of each Sealwolf-class sub.

Seawolf-class submarines are recognized for their speed, stealth, and weaponry. Unlike other attack submarines in the U.S. arsenal, which have Vertical Launch System (VLS) tubes, Seawolf-class subs have eight torpedo tubes that can hold up to 50 weapons, including heavy-weight 533-millimeter Mark 48 torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Maintaining and modernizing these subs is costly, but the USS Connecticut has been out of service since a 2021 collision with an uncharted seamount.

The accident, which happened in the South China Sea during a humanitarian evacuation, caused severe damage. Repairs, technically called a complex Extended Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA), started at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington state in February 2023. The Navy initially expected that the repairs would be completed in September 2025. The timeline then shifted to early 2026, then late 2026. Now, the completion date is expected in summer 2027.