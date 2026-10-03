The US Navy Has Picked Who'll Build Its Next-Gen Fighter Jets

When the United States Air Force (USAF) began flying the F-22 Raptor, the 5th generation of fighter jets began. Not long after, the F-35 Lightning II took to the skies, and while both are incredibly capable aircraft, several ongoing projects have been hard at work on launching the first 6th-generation fighters. One that's widely known is the USAF's F-47, which has hit several delays. While that program has gotten plenty of attention, the U.S. Navy (USN) has also been focused on creating a new 6th-generation fighter, which is temporarily designated the F/A-XX.

On September 29, 2026, the Department of War and the USN awarded the production contract for the F/A-XX to Boeing. The contract award is a major milestone in the defense procurement process because it moves the project into the developmental phase. The $20 billion contract is the beginning of what will ultimately become the F/A-XX, as Boeing will now get to work producing several aircraft to fully test their airworthiness, overall onboard systems, ground capabilities, and weapons integration.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao described the awarding as an achievement that ushers in a new era for the USN, adding, "The Sixth-Generation fighter is a generational leap in air superiority and will provide the world's best aviators with unparalleled capabilities to fight, win, and come home safe." While it's unclear when precisely Boeing will begin delivery, the program calls for the F/A-XX to replace the USN's existing fleet of EA-18G Growlers and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, beginning sometime in the 2030s.