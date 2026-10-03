The US Navy Has Picked Who'll Build Its Next-Gen Fighter Jets
When the United States Air Force (USAF) began flying the F-22 Raptor, the 5th generation of fighter jets began. Not long after, the F-35 Lightning II took to the skies, and while both are incredibly capable aircraft, several ongoing projects have been hard at work on launching the first 6th-generation fighters. One that's widely known is the USAF's F-47, which has hit several delays. While that program has gotten plenty of attention, the U.S. Navy (USN) has also been focused on creating a new 6th-generation fighter, which is temporarily designated the F/A-XX.
On September 29, 2026, the Department of War and the USN awarded the production contract for the F/A-XX to Boeing. The contract award is a major milestone in the defense procurement process because it moves the project into the developmental phase. The $20 billion contract is the beginning of what will ultimately become the F/A-XX, as Boeing will now get to work producing several aircraft to fully test their airworthiness, overall onboard systems, ground capabilities, and weapons integration.
Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao described the awarding as an achievement that ushers in a new era for the USN, adding, "The Sixth-Generation fighter is a generational leap in air superiority and will provide the world's best aviators with unparalleled capabilities to fight, win, and come home safe." While it's unclear when precisely Boeing will begin delivery, the program calls for the F/A-XX to replace the USN's existing fleet of EA-18G Growlers and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, beginning sometime in the 2030s.
The F/A-XX program and what the public knows
As you might imagine, the development of a new fighter jet is highly classified regarding projected capabilities and the underlying technology that is likely to arise throughout the procurement process. The U.S. government protects these secrets from disclosure, but when it comes to procurement, it's largely a public process, thanks to Congressional funding. That said, the bulk of the information surrounding the ongoing F/A-XX program remains classified, but some information is known to the public.
This includes the USN's plan to replace its existing fleet of F/A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers. The F/A-18 is a next-level fighter that makes up the backbone of the USN's carrier fleet, so replacing them with a 6th-generation fighter is a big deal. Those aircraft are used for a variety of missions, including functioning as a fighter and ground-attack jet. In the meantime, the USN is replacing some of its older fighters with the F-35C Lightning II, which is the USN's carrier-capable variant.
The high-tech EA-18G Growler is a specialized version of the F/A-18 that's used for electronic warfare, so replacing those and the F/A-18 with the F/A-XX indicates that the 6th-generation fighter will be able to fully take over those aircraft's respective roles. Like the F/A-18, the F/A-XX will be carrier-capable, which the DoW's announcement explains as providing "advanced carrier-based power projection that extends the range of the most agile and survivable airfields: U.S. Navy carriers." It further explains that the new fighter will operate in conjunction with Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) as well as the F-35C, so it's not replacing the 5th-generation fighter anytime soon.