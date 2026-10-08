What's The Warranty On LG's OLED TVs?

There are a few things worth doing once you've bought an LG OLED TV. You'll want to make sure you change some settings, like turning off anything that could lower your picture quality, and you'll also want to ensure that any consoles, soundbars, or other devices are connected and working properly. For maximum peace of mind, it's also worth taking a look at your new TV's warranty to see exactly what it does and doesn't cover.

All of LG's new OLED TVs come with a one-year warranty as standard, which starts from the date that the TV was purchased from the original retailer. This warranty covers both the cost of any replacement parts and the labor that's needed to fit them, but there are a few caveats. Firstly, only internal or functional parts are covered. LG also doesn't cover accidental damage, nor damage that was caused by misuse or abuse. If you make a mistake and damage the TV while you're cleaning it, the warranty doesn't cover that either.

The standard warranty also features an exemption for commercial users — that's anyone who has installed the new TV in an office, a bar, or pretty much anywhere else that isn't a standard residential property. If you need to make a claim under the standard warranty, you'll need to provide proof of purchase, including a confirmed date of purchase, before sending your TV off to LG for repair.