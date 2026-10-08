What's The Warranty On LG's OLED TVs?
There are a few things worth doing once you've bought an LG OLED TV. You'll want to make sure you change some settings, like turning off anything that could lower your picture quality, and you'll also want to ensure that any consoles, soundbars, or other devices are connected and working properly. For maximum peace of mind, it's also worth taking a look at your new TV's warranty to see exactly what it does and doesn't cover.
All of LG's new OLED TVs come with a one-year warranty as standard, which starts from the date that the TV was purchased from the original retailer. This warranty covers both the cost of any replacement parts and the labor that's needed to fit them, but there are a few caveats. Firstly, only internal or functional parts are covered. LG also doesn't cover accidental damage, nor damage that was caused by misuse or abuse. If you make a mistake and damage the TV while you're cleaning it, the warranty doesn't cover that either.
The standard warranty also features an exemption for commercial users — that's anyone who has installed the new TV in an office, a bar, or pretty much anywhere else that isn't a standard residential property. If you need to make a claim under the standard warranty, you'll need to provide proof of purchase, including a confirmed date of purchase, before sending your TV off to LG for repair.
Some OLED TVs come with an additional warranty
Regardless of the price of your TV or its place within LG's model range, you'll receive the standard one year warranty with your purchase. If you have bought a TV that features what LG calls its Premium OLED panel, you'll also get an additional five year panel warranty on top of that basic coverage. This additional cover is reserved mostly for the brand's latest and greatest TVs, like its 2026 G6 and W6 models.
All the aforementioned caveats still apply, but LG additionally guarantees the TV's OLED display panel for up to five years from either the original date of purchase or original date of delivery, depending upon rules in your state. Very small imperfections aren't covered, since the brand states that, for all of its OLED TVs, a small number of individual pixels might not function normally. As long as the display passes LG's inspection after it's manufactured, it is deemed to be working as intended.
However, if the number of malfunctioning pixels substantially increases over time to the point where the TV's normal function is impeded, the 5 year warranty on LG's best TVs should cover the cost of parts for fixing it. After the original one year warranty has expired, you'll still need to pay for labor costs to repair the TV, regardless of whether the parts are covered under the enhanced warranty or not.