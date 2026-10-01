Authorities Send A Warning To Hackers After Arrest Linked To FBI Data Breach

While the recent data breach of the FBI's recruitment portal may not qualify as one of the worst in the internet's history, the bureau is clearly treating it very seriously. On September 15th, Dutch authorities arrested a 24-year-old from Amsterdam whom they claim was one of the leaders of cyberextortion group ShinyHunters, which claimed responsibility for the breach (ShinyHunters is also the organization responsible for the massive Ticketmaster breach in 2024). In response, the FBI has issued a warning to other members of the group in a video statement by Cyber Division Assistant Director Brett Leatherman.

In the video, which details the arrest, Leatherman speaks directly to remaining members of ShinyHunters, urging them to proactively reach out to law enforcement. "You know how to find us, and we know how to find you," Leatherman said. "I suggest you reach out first while the choice is still yours."

Interestingly, the arrest happened before the alleged breach. Dutch police have not explicitly stated that the arrest was tied to the FBI breach, nor has the FBI formally tied the individual arrested to the attack. In the video, Leatherman describes ShinyHunters as a global cybercrime group linked to attacks in the United States, the Netherlands, and elsewhere. He goes on to claim the group has breached more than 140 organizations in the last year alone, racking up at least $70 million in extortion payments.