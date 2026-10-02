Missile Test Sinks US Navy Warship Off The Scottish Coast

If you're a military enthusiast, you've probably kept up with the latest news regarding missile testing conducted by the United States military. If so, then you might have heard that the USS Klakring is now at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. This decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was sunk during a live-fire exercise in the North Atlantic on September 25, 2026.

This missile test was part of Exercise Atlantic Thunder 2026, a joint training event between the U.S. and the U.K., led by the U.S. 6th Fleet. The USS Paul Ignatius attacked the Oliver Hazard Perry-class Klakring with an anti-surface variant of the SM-6 missile. The USS Massachusetts submarine followed up with an attack of its own, using an Mk 48 Advanced Capability torpedo. The Navy says that torpedo delivered the final blow that ultimately sank the Klakring.

Atlantic Thunder also gave the Royal Navy a chance to conduct live-fire testing with two of its new anti-ship weapons. The HMS Portland fired a Naval Strike Missile at the former U.S. warship, while a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter launched Sea Venom missiles. American and British P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, along with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles participated in the exercise as well. Before the sinking, U.S. Navy personnel placed sensors on the Klakring to collect data about the damage caused by the various strikes, which can later be used to improve future evaluations of how ships respond to attacks.