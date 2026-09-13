The US Navy Is Testing A New Hypersonic Missile On The F/A-18 Super Hornet

In the race to produce the first hypersonic missile, the United States has historically lagged behind both China and Russia. Those two nations have various types and a large quantity of hypersonic missiles in their inventories. Still, the U.S. continues to work hard at perfecting its own variety. While several projects are underway, the recently revealed Blackbeard has moved through the procurement process into testing. In April 2026, the U.S. Navy announced that it would begin testing the Blackbeard with F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, having spent $89,997,162 on the project.

Blackbeard is the brainchild of Castelion, a startup that received its first contract in May 2023, a year after it was founded. Castelion's new missile system is an aircraft/ground-launched (GL) hypersonic strike weapon designed for existing launch systems, including the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The project's goal is to create an inexpensive, mass-producible hypersonic missile capable of striking targets hundreds of miles from launch.

Now that the Navy awarded Castelion a firm-fixed contract, the Blackbeard will move forward into production, aiming for 50 missiles by August 2028. Ideally, the new missile will exceed Mach 5 (3,835 mph) and be able to strike targets up to around 500 miles away, though the actual range is unclear as of this writing. Hypersonic missiles differ from ballistic missiles in a variety of ways, but if the Blackbeard proves capable of achieving what the Navy requires, it could soon find its way into not only the Navy's arsenal, but the Marine Corps' and Army's as well.