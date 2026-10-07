This US Tech Brand Managed To Cram 512 GB Into One Stick Of RAM

In an effort to break down the memory density wall, Micron has trotted out new, ultra dense 512GB DDR5 server RAM. The new memory comes in the form of 512GB DDR5 RDIMM modules, where 512GB of memory is crammed onto one stick with speeds up to 9200 MT/s. There seems to be some talk of this being a world first for the memory market, but that isn't true – Samsung brought its own 512GB DDR5 module to market in 2021, giving it the world first distinction. However, Micron's 512GB DDR5 module is the first of its kind to hit a data rate of 9,200 MT/s, while also operating at 16 watts per module. For reference, modern consumer devices range from roughly 4 to 8GB of RAM (for low-end phones, cheap laptops, and other small devices) to 32 or even 64GB+ (for high-end gaming PCs).

The power efficiency here is an important metric, as Micron claims its 512GB module consumes 60 percent less power than the 44 watts that four 128GB modules would use. As communities push back against data centers, every watt matters. Micron's use of three-dimensional through-silicon vias (TSVs) are part of what enables the greater power efficiency, but also Micron's latest DDR5 memory manufacturing process, the 1γ (1-gamma) node that's built around EUV lithography. This is the same node that has allowed Micron DDR5 to reach 9200 MT/s, and Micron confirmed to me that this is indeed the node that its new 512GB DDR5 RDIMMs are based on.

Micron uses its 3D TSV packaging to stack 32GB DRAM dies and interconnect them vertically. With TSVs, wire bonds and PCB wire traces are replaced, and the electrical signals are routed straight up and down the stack of memory, rather than across the PCB. This shortens the power pathways, which lowers resistance, improves signal integrity, and improves power efficiency. Stacking memory vertically is also what allows such extreme density in the same RDIMM form factor.