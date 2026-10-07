This US Tech Brand Managed To Cram 512 GB Into One Stick Of RAM
In an effort to break down the memory density wall, Micron has trotted out new, ultra dense 512GB DDR5 server RAM. The new memory comes in the form of 512GB DDR5 RDIMM modules, where 512GB of memory is crammed onto one stick with speeds up to 9200 MT/s. There seems to be some talk of this being a world first for the memory market, but that isn't true – Samsung brought its own 512GB DDR5 module to market in 2021, giving it the world first distinction. However, Micron's 512GB DDR5 module is the first of its kind to hit a data rate of 9,200 MT/s, while also operating at 16 watts per module. For reference, modern consumer devices range from roughly 4 to 8GB of RAM (for low-end phones, cheap laptops, and other small devices) to 32 or even 64GB+ (for high-end gaming PCs).
The power efficiency here is an important metric, as Micron claims its 512GB module consumes 60 percent less power than the 44 watts that four 128GB modules would use. As communities push back against data centers, every watt matters. Micron's use of three-dimensional through-silicon vias (TSVs) are part of what enables the greater power efficiency, but also Micron's latest DDR5 memory manufacturing process, the 1γ (1-gamma) node that's built around EUV lithography. This is the same node that has allowed Micron DDR5 to reach 9200 MT/s, and Micron confirmed to me that this is indeed the node that its new 512GB DDR5 RDIMMs are based on.
Micron uses its 3D TSV packaging to stack 32GB DRAM dies and interconnect them vertically. With TSVs, wire bonds and PCB wire traces are replaced, and the electrical signals are routed straight up and down the stack of memory, rather than across the PCB. This shortens the power pathways, which lowers resistance, improves signal integrity, and improves power efficiency. Stacking memory vertically is also what allows such extreme density in the same RDIMM form factor.
Ultra dense DDR5 has been niche, but AI demand could change that
When I spoke to Micron, the company shared this statement with me:
"Micron's 512GB DDR5 RDIMM is a new class of ultra-dense server memory, enabling up to 12TB of DDR5 in a single dual-socket server at speeds up to 9,200 MT/s while reducing operating power by more than 60% versus four 128GB RDIMMs. It's built for large, demanding AI, analytics and in-memory database workloads, and we're collaborating closely with AMD and Intel to validate it across their next-generation server platforms for a smooth path to deployment aligned to our customers' needs."
Outside of targeted workloads like AI training, analytics, virtualization, simulation-heavy workloads, Micron also lists Spark Support Vector Machines (SVM) and claims its 512GB RDIMMs can deliver 1.4 times higher performance compared to 256GB configurations. Denser DRAM means more data can live in main memory, improve caching, and reduce data pulls from slower data storage tiers based on SATA SSDs or slower HDDs.
512GB RDIMMs haven't really taken off, despite Samsung's modules being on the market for a few years now. The astronomical cost is certainly a factor, but being that these modules are based on advanced process nodes, we can also expect yields are lower than more mature processes. Samsung's entry into the market in 2021 also preceded the widespread AI infrastructure buildout and global memory shortage, and data center hyperscalers have demonstrated that price is no object anymore, as data centers have been projected to swallow up 70 percent of the global memory supply for 2026. We're also seeing server CPUs approach 200 cores, like AMD's 192 core Epyc 9965. So, Micron's timing here may be perfect.
Industry validation, production timelines, and Micron still can't ship enough memory
Micron stated that it is working with ecosystem partners AMD and Intel to validate its new DDR5. This is where AMD and Intel will test the DDR5 to JEDEC specifications, and stress test the memory for compatibility with specific CPUs (Xeon and Epyc) and server platforms. Following platform validation, Micron expects its DDR5 512GB RDIMMs to enter volume production in the second half of 2027.
When it comes to pricing, Micron negotiates that directly with its customers, so this isn't information it publicly discloses. But there is a bit to be gleaned based on information that's publicly available. A single 256GB DDR5-6400 RDIMM, which is half of the density and runs at a much lower data rate, retails between $11,000 and $16,000 – Micron's 512GB modules will cost far more. Micron has also announced that it has secured at least 16 strategic customer agreements in the AI, data center, and automotive markets, with the agreements totaling $22 billion in upfront commitments to secure supply. Micron expects supply to remain constrained though 2028, and that its customers currently want 50 percent more memory than it can currently ship.
This would normally be the part where I tell you that this kind of advancement might pave the way for denser consumer-grade memory, except Micron closed its Crucial brand and exited the consumer memory business altogether in 2025.