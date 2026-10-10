Why Retro Games Look Better On Old-School CRT TVs

Rather than the individual pixels that make up a digital flat-screen display, CRT TVs produced their pictures through three colored electron beams fired onto a phosphor-lined screen. This is what produced the distinctive scanlines that CRT displays are known for. When displaying real-life video, it wasn't exactly the highest fidelity, but when displaying 8-bit or 16-bit sprite artwork, those beam lines looked downright fantastic.

Older video game consoles and their games were designed with the CRT framework in mind. The beaming process had a side effect of smoothing out rough edges of pixelated artwork, and since the CRT displays were naturally smaller, they generally matched the ideal resolutions for a particular game console. What this resulted in was a picture that, at least for its time, looked very smooth and consistent, even if it was technically made up of little squares of color.

Modern displays render images pixel-by-pixel rather than with beams. If you're watching a movie or playing a game that's designed to be rendered in that way, it looks great, but older games don't work like that. Their chunky artwork and lower resolution can only be shown on an LED display by blowing their pixels up, and without the softening effect from the beaming process, the pixels look even blockier than they normally would. Even in 3D games from consoles like the Nintendo 64, which used polygons instead of flat sprites, the jagged edges of those early 3D models become all the more stark when forced to run at higher resolutions.