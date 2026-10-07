Should You Leave A Game Disc In A PS5 If You're Not Currently Playing It?
If you're a regular Redditor, you may have read some worrying fearmongering about leaving a disc inside your PS5 for too long (as spotted by Gaming Bible). In an r/playstation thread dedicated specifically to whether or not it's advisable to leave a disc in the console when you're not actively playing a game, one Redditor reported a busted drive. They attributed that mishap to leaving a disc in a PS4, while others in the same thread worried about unnecessary wear on the disc.
Being able to read physical discs, especially if you have a library of older PS4 games you don't want to give up, is a big advantage of the PS5 disc version. And the good news is, leaving a game disc inside a PS5 is generally safe, whether it's powered down or sitting in Rest Mode. Sony doesn't tell PS5 owners to eject discs after every gaming session, although it does recommend storing them in their cases when they won't be used for an extended period. Also, anecdotally, I've had a copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 sitting in my PS5 since the day I bought it, and the drive still functions (I spun it up for testing moments before drafting this article).
The PS5 installs game data to its internal SSD, though the disc does function as proof of ownership whenever you launch a physical game. That said, the drive doesn't continuously spin just because it's parked in the console, so there's little additional wear or chance of damaging the drive.
How to protect your discs and console
Despite a lot of talk in recent years about our all-digital future, and despite other differences between the PS5 Pro and Slim, he PS5 Pro supports an optional disc drive sold separately, while the Slim gives you a choice between digital and disc versions. Even if you do manage to get a disc lodged in one of these drives, you can safely remove it even if the console doesn't have power.
Ultimately, removing the disc is the safest choice if you don't mind the minor annoyance. The real risk to both drive and disc is handling and movement, especially when a disc is inserted. Keeping your console stable and secure is good advice regardless, but especially if you're in the middle of playing a game from a disc. It's a good idea to eject the disc before you move your PS5 as well, and stash your discs in their cases when they are out of the machine.
You should also never force a disc into or out of the slot, and if a disc is noticeably damaged or dirty (particularly if the console won't read it), eject it and clean or replace it rather than trying to repeatedly launch the game. But if you plan to repeatedly play a game and aren't going to be transporting your PlayStation, there's little risk in leaving the same disc in the drive between sessions.