Should You Leave A Game Disc In A PS5 If You're Not Currently Playing It?

If you're a regular Redditor, you may have read some worrying fearmongering about leaving a disc inside your PS5 for too long (as spotted by Gaming Bible). In an r/playstation thread dedicated specifically to whether or not it's advisable to leave a disc in the console when you're not actively playing a game, one Redditor reported a busted drive. They attributed that mishap to leaving a disc in a PS4, while others in the same thread worried about unnecessary wear on the disc.

Being able to read physical discs, especially if you have a library of older PS4 games you don't want to give up, is a big advantage of the PS5 disc version. And the good news is, leaving a game disc inside a PS5 is generally safe, whether it's powered down or sitting in Rest Mode. Sony doesn't tell PS5 owners to eject discs after every gaming session, although it does recommend storing them in their cases when they won't be used for an extended period. Also, anecdotally, I've had a copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 sitting in my PS5 since the day I bought it, and the drive still functions (I spun it up for testing moments before drafting this article).

The PS5 installs game data to its internal SSD, though the disc does function as proof of ownership whenever you launch a physical game. That said, the drive doesn't continuously spin just because it's parked in the console, so there's little additional wear or chance of damaging the drive.