When Was LaserDisc Discontinued & Does Anyone Make Players Anymore?

On the surface, it's not hard to see why someone might struggle to know the difference between a Blu-ray and a DVD (not to mention 4K discs); after all, they share the same physical format. That hasn't always been the case, though: the transition from film reels to tape, then from tapes to discs in turn, made the changes a bit more obvious — although that chronology, admittedly, simplifies things a bit. Either way, there have been plenty of discontinued home video formats over the years that didn't enjoy the longevity of VHS tapes and DVDs, including LaserDisc (LD).

First introduced in 1978 and discontinued in 2001, LaserDisc was an analog format that had a devoted following during its heyday in the 1980s, thanks to high-quality picture and sound that the more successful VHS struggled to match. Despite that, LaserDisc never became the dominant video format of its time; in the U.S., for example, VHS tapes hit the market around the same time and soon beat LD as the preferred home video format. As a result, LD never became more than a specialty product, with sales declining throughout the '90s before its 2001 discontinuation. Despite that, players remained in production until 2009 at the latest.