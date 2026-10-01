Ford's New F-150 Paint Option Will Give '70s & '80s Truck Lovers Serious Nostalgia
Ford F-150 sales might have dipped year-on-year for August 2026, but the manufacturer has something that may help bring the numbers back up: a new appearance package for the 2027 model truck. The Ford Custom Garage Two-Tone Package adds a broad contrasting stripe along the lower portion of the truck, a blatant callback to F-150s of the 1970s and '80s. If you're interested, the package costs $12,545 and includes a supplemental three-year or 36,000-mile warranty along with it.
While many will associate the paint option with decades past, these two-tone vehicle designs have actually been making their way back into the mainstream in recent years. Ironically, their popularity in the '70s and '80s was actually a resurgence in and of itself. The style first gained traction in the U.S. in the 1950s, making this 2020s comeback doubly nostalgic. The F-150's new stripe runs from the rocker area toward the beltline, visually splitting the upper and lower portions of the F-150's body.
Every available paint option you can choose from
Ford currently lists three stripe color options for the package: Oxford White, Carbonized Gray, and Agate Black. Though much of the marketing material features a Ruby Red F-150, the appearance package is available for 10 colors. The site encourages you to contact your local Ford dealership for more specific information about availability near you.
The Two-Tone Package is offered through Ford Custom Garage, the manufacturer's in-house provider of factory-designed appearance packages. Beyond the F-150, Ford Custom Garage also services several other Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, Bronco, Bronco Sport, and Super Duty.
Before you get too excited, there's a significant catch here: Ford is restricting the paint option to 2027 XLTs and Lariat SuperCrews with a 5.5-foot bed and 145-inch wheelbase. For now, no other cab, bed, or trim combinations can get the Two-Tone Package from Ford Custom Garage. This isn't the only notable addition to the 2027 F-150, of course: Ford has also dropped the 2.7-liter EcoBoost in favor of a 3.0-liter V6.