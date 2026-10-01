Ford's New F-150 Paint Option Will Give '70s & '80s Truck Lovers Serious Nostalgia

Ford F-150 sales might have dipped year-on-year for August 2026, but the manufacturer has something that may help bring the numbers back up: a new appearance package for the 2027 model truck. The Ford Custom Garage Two-Tone Package adds a broad contrasting stripe along the lower portion of the truck, a blatant callback to F-150s of the 1970s and '80s. If you're interested, the package costs $12,545 and includes a supplemental three-year or 36,000-mile warranty along with it.

While many will associate the paint option with decades past, these two-tone vehicle designs have actually been making their way back into the mainstream in recent years. Ironically, their popularity in the '70s and '80s was actually a resurgence in and of itself. The style first gained traction in the U.S. in the 1950s, making this 2020s comeback doubly nostalgic. The F-150's new stripe runs from the rocker area toward the beltline, visually splitting the upper and lower portions of the F-150's body.