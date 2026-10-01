The 2027 Honda Civic Type R Just Got A Major Update, And It's More Than Just Styling

The 2027 Type R gets more than just quality-of-life updates, though you do get those, too: Honda is now offering standard heated seats and a better horn, for example. All of Honda's latest safety tech is onboard, too, which you would expect when buying a Civic that costs nearly $50,000.

Honda notes that the Civic Type R, with its 2.0-liter, 315-horsepower K20C engine, is "the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S." That's still the same amount of power as last model year, but the fact that Honda has retained (and improved on) the Type R, complete with its six-speed manual transmission, is certainly nice to hear. The Type R is still the top of the Honda food chain.

Of course, that status comes with a steep price tag. The 2027 Honda Civic Type R starts at $49,990 including the destination charge. That makes it the second most expensive Honda you can buy today, just behind the Honda CR-V e:FCEV hydrogen fuel-cell SUV. Chances are, though, the 2027 Civic Type R is probably a whole lot cooler.