Ford Restarts F-150 Production After Legendary Dearborn Plant Was Shut Down

For some truck enthusiasts, nothing beats the Ford F-150. This truck has been one of the automaker's most popular vehicles since its introduction in 1948 and continues to be the best-selling truck in America. The F-150 is still rolling, as production has resumed at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. This comes just one week after a supplier-related disruption brought the facility's assembly line to a full stop.

The supply issue also affected F-150 production at Ford's Kansas City plant. Company CEO Jim Farley says the issue has been resolved. As of this writing, Ford has not revealed the supplier involved, and the company says the recent disruption was unrelated to the aluminum shortage that affected its truck production earlier in 2025. But even with the two factories up and running again, Farley said the interruption will affect Ford's wholesale figures for the third quarter of the year.

But the F-150's production halt did not come from out of nowhere, as F-150 assembly at Ford's Kansas City facility was interrupted several times in September due to parts shortages. In fact, the plant had lost 15 F-150 shifts since the beginning of the month; workers were being told the cancellations were related to a lack of parts. The Dearborn plant's shutdown also gave Ford a chance to carry out facility repairs while production was already stopped.