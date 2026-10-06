Who Owns Maverick Helicopters And What Kind Of Choppers Does The Company Fly?
Some people love flying in a helicopter, while others prefer to stay on the ground. If you're part of the former, then you may have ridden in a Maverick helicopter at some point, especially if you've ever been up in the air while on vacation. Maverick is currently owned by founders Greg and Brenda Rochna, and the company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Maverick operates a fleet mostly composed ofAirbus helicopters, along with Sikorsky S-76s. A company representative told us in September 2026 that Maverick currently operates around 52 Airbus helicopters and two Sikorsky S-76s. The company's website identifies the Airbus H130 and EC130 as its primary sightseeing helicopters, while the S-76 is used for private charter flights.
The Airbus H130 and EC130 are designed with sightseeing in mind, featuring large windows and theater-style seating. This setup allows passengers to get a clear view from every seat. The helicopters' enclosed Fenestron tail rotors help reduce exterior noise by 50%, which makes for a less distracting and more comfortable ride as well. The Airbus copters can accommodate up to seven passengers plus a pilot. The Sikorsky S-76 is a different type of aircraft, with a twin-engine design that provides extended range, along with improved performance. The Sikorsky also has a spacious cabin and a luggage compartment suited to private charter flights.
The helicopters behind Maverick's tours
Maverick Helicopters operates and runs tours in four different locations: California, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and Maui. The company's tours include sightseeing, private experiences, and helicopter charters. The company also offers group events and wedding-related flights at some locations. Maverick also has special-event flights and helicopter transfers in Las Vegas, including services for NASCAR and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Maverick's Airbus EC130, also known as the Eco-Star, was actually developed specifically for the sightseeing market. It was based on the Airbus A-Star, though it is significantly updated from that model. The Eco-Star has a larger cabin while also weighing less than earlier aircraft, giving passengers more room without making the copter substantially larger. The Eco-Star also uses less power due to a single engine design, which is another change from the previous A-Star.
The Sikorsky S-76 has a different backstory than Maverick's Airbus sightseeing helicopters. The S-76 entered service in 1977 and was actually developed with offshore oil and gas transportation in mind. But its design eventually proved capable of handling a variety of jobs, including search and rescue, executive transportation, and air ambulance work. More than 875 of the Sikorsky S-76 have been delivered around the world in the years since its introduction.