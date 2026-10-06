Who Owns Maverick Helicopters And What Kind Of Choppers Does The Company Fly?

Some people love flying in a helicopter, while others prefer to stay on the ground. If you're part of the former, then you may have ridden in a Maverick helicopter at some point, especially if you've ever been up in the air while on vacation. Maverick is currently owned by founders Greg and Brenda Rochna, and the company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maverick operates a fleet mostly composed ofAirbus helicopters, along with Sikorsky S-76s. A company representative told us in September 2026 that Maverick currently operates around 52 Airbus helicopters and two Sikorsky S-76s. The company's website identifies the Airbus H130 and EC130 as its primary sightseeing helicopters, while the S-76 is used for private charter flights.

The Airbus H130 and EC130 are designed with sightseeing in mind, featuring large windows and theater-style seating. This setup allows passengers to get a clear view from every seat. The helicopters' enclosed Fenestron tail rotors help reduce exterior noise by 50%, which makes for a less distracting and more comfortable ride as well. The Airbus copters can accommodate up to seven passengers plus a pilot. The Sikorsky S-76 is a different type of aircraft, with a twin-engine design that provides extended range, along with improved performance. The Sikorsky also has a spacious cabin and a luggage compartment suited to private charter flights.