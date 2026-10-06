New Study Shows Parents Know Worryingly Little About E-Bikes

All across America, you might have noticed an increasing number of electric bikes zipping around the neighborhood. But perhaps what's even more surprising is the sheer number of these e-bikes being operated by children. Is that even legal? The answer's going to vary pretty tremendously depending on where you're at in the US, as each state (and, in many cases, each community) can set its own rules about who can ride e-bikes where. Take California's e-bike legal limits, for example.

But regardless of what the law says, a new poll suggests many parents wouldn't even be able to tell you the rules. According to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, only 6% of parents of children ages 11 to 18 would call themselves very informed about e-bikes. More than two-thirds would go as far as to admit they're not informed at all. The poll surveyed 1,234 parents in all back in July 2026, nearly half of whom also admitted they had no clue where e-bikes are supposed to be ridden. There are things to know before buying an e-bike, but not all parents realize that. That doesn't bode well for anyone involved... kids, parents, or other drivers on the road.