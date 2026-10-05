Should You Unplug Your Washing Machine Before Going On Vacation?

When we're preparing to go on vacation, there's a lot of things we do in our homes that seem obvious to save on power while we're away. For instance, we make sure our lights are turned off and out air conditioners are either off or set to a temperature where it will minimally run. Some smart home automations make these things a breeze to save some money. Even without the aid of smart integration, there are a number of other things we can do that we may not have ever thought of to further reduce our home's power usage while we're away too. Not only that, but they could significantly reduce the risk of something bad happening to your home too. One of these tasks is unplugging your washing machine while you're on vacation.

There are two very good reasons why this is a good course of action. First, according to Tom's Guide, washing machines use quite a lot of energy even when not in use because of their need to heat up. Heating requires a good deal of power, and because washers need to heat water at any given time, some constant power is needed for that at all times. Unplugging the appliance while you're away eliminates that idle power usage.

Secondly, further emphasized by AAA, washing machines are connected to a pressurized water supply, and at any time, the hoses used for connection could fail or become loose, resulting in water leakage and possible damage you don't want to come back to. So, not only should you unplug your washing machine, but turning off its water supply is also a recommended action before heading off on your trip.