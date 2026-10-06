Who Owns Werner And Where Are Its Ladders Made?

A good step ladder is one of the must-have home improvement items everyone should own, largely due to safety. And one of the dominant names in the ladder industry is WernerCo, which according to Report Prime, has almost 32% of the ladder market share. Beyond step ladders, WernerCo also offers multi-position, extension ladders, and telescoping ladders, to name a few. The company has introduced technology like automatic leveling systems, assisted-lift mechanisms, and more robust rung joints.

WernerCo is owned by investment funds advised by the private equity firm Triton. In 2024, it was announced that WernerCo would now be called ProDriven Global Brands, which also owns several others like Knaack, Weather Guard, and ClimbTech. This change doesn't affect what you'll see in major hardware outlets, as the ladders still retain the Werner name customers are familiar with. ProDriven Global Brands is headquartered in Itasca, IL, and the company also has four U.S. warehouses, with three located in Texas and one in Illinois. There is also an international presence in Australia and Europe, among other regions, broadening the company's reach well beyond the original U.S.-based WernerCo.

In terms of manufacturing, today, U.S. customers are getting ladders built in multiple locations, including Mexico and China. There was a plant in Louisville, Kentucky, producing WernerCo ladders but it was shuttered in 2019. According to plant manager, Lori Bremick, the reason for the move was explained in two words: "business pressures," per WDRB.