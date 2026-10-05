Who Else Uses 3.5 Liter EcoBoost Engines Besides Ford?

Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost is something of a technological marvel, being a twin-turbo V6 with more power than some highly-regarded V8s. It has 400 hp from the factory and serves as the base engine for several common Ford products like the F-150 Lariat and the Expedition. It can make much more power, of course; it produces 450 hp in the F-150 Raptor and up to 800 hp in certain versions of the Ford GT MkIV supercar.

The 3.5-liter EcoBoost has featured in the engine bays of vehicles from other manufacturers as well. One obvious example is Lincoln, Ford's luxury arm. It's the only engine available for the Lincoln Navigator, where it makes 440 hp. Apart from Ford Motor Company, two British car makers have also used the V6: Noble and Radical Motorsport.

The Noble M500 supercar uses a tuned 3.5-liter EcoBoost that makes 541 hp, while Radical's massively re-engineered EcoBoost V6 — which features new heads, a new water pump, a new exhaust manifold, and a host of other custom parts — makes an impressive 654 hp in its RXC. There's also the Portuguese Adamastor Furia, the first supercar from the country. First announced in 2024, it purports to make 650 hp from its 3.5-liter EcoBoost, but has yet to materialize — although the company claims the car is undergoing testing and that it will build 60 units.