What Does A Road Sign With Two Arrows Mean? (One Pointing Up, The Other Down)
When a divided highway or multilane road narrows down to just two-way traffic, it can be a pretty drastic change of pace for drivers. That's why two-way traffic signs exist. It's a yellow, diamond-shaped sign with two black arrows, one pointing up and the other down, and it informs drivers that traffic will start traveling in both directions.
It's your (literal) sign that you're going from a road where cars travel in one direction to a section where you'll have other vehicles coming toward you. If you see the sign while traveling on separate divided lanes, be aware that those dividers will be going away soon, leaving a lot less protection between you and oncoming traffic. Note that this two-way traffic sign isn't quite the same as a "divided highway ends" sign.
The sign can also show when a one-way street transitions into a road where vehicles drive in both directions. In that case, you might also see the sign combined with a plaque reading "ahead" as an extra warning.
What to do when you see a Two-Way Traffic sign
When you spot a two-way traffic sign along your route, you should immediately assume that nearby traffic will no longer only move in the same direction. So, if you planned to pass someone, do it sooner rather than later. The two-way roadway ahead offers fewer opportunities to pass another vehicle safely, since you'll have oncoming traffic to your left. If the speed limit changes along with the traffic pattern, you might also see a speed limit sign with a directional arrow.
Note that this is distinct from a Merge sign, which warns you about traffic from separate roadways coming together in a single lane. It's also not the same as a Lane Ends sign, which tells you that the number of lanes in the direction you're driving is about to decrease. None of these, admittedly, are among the most confusing road signs, but it's still worth knowing the differences if you're getting behind the wheel.
The two-arrow sign marks a different situation: The road is changing to a two-direction route. Keep to the rightmost lanes for your (and other drivers') safety, and watch for any other road signs to let you know if or when the traffic pattern will change again.