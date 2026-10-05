What Does A Road Sign With Two Arrows Mean? (One Pointing Up, The Other Down)

When a divided highway or multilane road narrows down to just two-way traffic, it can be a pretty drastic change of pace for drivers. That's why two-way traffic signs exist. It's a yellow, diamond-shaped sign with two black arrows, one pointing up and the other down, and it informs drivers that traffic will start traveling in both directions.

It's your (literal) sign that you're going from a road where cars travel in one direction to a section where you'll have other vehicles coming toward you. If you see the sign while traveling on separate divided lanes, be aware that those dividers will be going away soon, leaving a lot less protection between you and oncoming traffic. Note that this two-way traffic sign isn't quite the same as a "divided highway ends" sign.

The sign can also show when a one-way street transitions into a road where vehicles drive in both directions. In that case, you might also see the sign combined with a plaque reading "ahead" as an extra warning.