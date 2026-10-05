These Phone Carriers Offer Free Trials Before You Decide To Switch

We can sign up and cancel subscriptions for streaming services or apps at will, but switching phone carriers feels like something much bigger than that. You're still paying regular fees like a normal subscription, but because phones dictate large amounts of everyday modern life, it's a much bigger commitment. Because of that, it'd be nice if you could have a trial run with a new phone carrier before actually making that commitment.

Luckily, you can do that. All three of the major mobile network operators in the United States — AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon — offer a free trial, just as you would get with many other subscription services. All three offer a 30-day trial to test out the service, and you have no obligation to actually sign up fully for the service once that trial is over. Rather than having to get a new phone or go to a physical retail location for this, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all use an eSIM for their trials.

You download the app for the service you want to try on your phone and activate your eSIM, allowing you to now use that provider's network instead of the one you're currently contracted to. You get to use your same phone number for the trial and won't be charged anything, as no credit card is required to sign up. All three provide 5G coverage and unlimited talk and text. AT&T and Verizon trials get you 100 GB of premium data, while T-Mobile offers unlimited data. Once the 30 days are up, you can make the decision whether to switch.