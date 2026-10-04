Walmart+ Members Can Get Cheaper Gas Prices At This Major Gas Station Now

To save at a CITGO pump, you first need to sign up for Walmart+. This will cost you $12.95 per month or a one-time annual $98 payment. One of its benefits is called "Gas Savings," which saves you 10 cents per gallon at participating gas stations and also use Sam's Club fuel stations. There are a few other useful features as well.

Once you have a Walmart+ membership, sign in to your account on the Walmart app. Head to the "Gas Savings" section of your member hub, then choose CITGO. You'll need to create a CITCO account here.

Use Walmart's Store Finder to locate some CITGO gas stations near you. Then, when you visit a CITGO gas station, you'll need to pay inside to get your savings. Go into the app, select "Services," then tap "Walmart+ benefits." After selecting "Member prices on fuel," you can head to "Pay Inside." At this point, the cashier can scan the barcode displayed on your phone. From here, you can pay for your fuel and start pumping gas.