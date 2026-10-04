Walmart+ Members Can Get Cheaper Gas Prices At This Major Gas Station Now
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Gas prices are continuing to soar in the United States, with the national average reportedly around $4.50 in September 2026. Families looking to save money have joined programs like Walmart+, which comes with a gas savings benefit providing 10 cents off per gallon at participating gas stations. This has saved members an average of over $100 a year on gas. Now, Walmart+ has just announced that CITGO gas stations have joined the program, bringing the total participating stations to 17,000.
CITGO is joining Walmart, Exxon, Mobil, and Murphy gas stations in Walmart+'s growing list of partners. CITGO, which has over 4,300 locations, is most prevalent in the southeast, midwest, and northeast, making Walmart+ even more accessible. "The Club CITGO network provides great choice and convenience when Walmart+ members are on the road," said Chris Kiesling, Assistant Vice President of Light Oil Operations and Marketing for CITGO, in a press release.
How do you use Walmart+ at a gas station?
To save at a CITGO pump, you first need to sign up for Walmart+. This will cost you $12.95 per month or a one-time annual $98 payment. One of its benefits is called "Gas Savings," which saves you 10 cents per gallon at participating gas stations and also use Sam's Club fuel stations. There are a few other useful features as well.
Once you have a Walmart+ membership, sign in to your account on the Walmart app. Head to the "Gas Savings" section of your member hub, then choose CITGO. You'll need to create a CITCO account here.
Use Walmart's Store Finder to locate some CITGO gas stations near you. Then, when you visit a CITGO gas station, you'll need to pay inside to get your savings. Go into the app, select "Services," then tap "Walmart+ benefits." After selecting "Member prices on fuel," you can head to "Pay Inside." At this point, the cashier can scan the barcode displayed on your phone. From here, you can pay for your fuel and start pumping gas.