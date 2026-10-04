'Wrong All These Years': Mechanic Gets A Shock From GM During A Routine Oil Change

For experienced mechanics, there are a few jobs that you can learn to do blindfolded given their frequency and simplicity. Oil and filter changes are one such example, since they're simple, most cars on the road need them routinely, and most people take their rides to a shop to have this service done. However, as it turns out, even seasoned mechanics can make oil change mistakes, and realize years into their career that they've been making them for a while. One mechanic learned that something as simple as attaching an oil filter on General Motors vehicles during oil changes demands precision.

Royaltyautoservice on TikTok shared a video of its mechanic team learning they'd been installing oil filters incorrectly for some time, at least according to GM standards. They had a vehicle come in that seemed to keep leaking oil from the filter for no clear reason. Upon further research, the team learned that GM vehicles between the 2011 and 2026 model years require the filter to be torqued to a surprisingly tight 20 newton-meters. Despite oil filter installation typically being a simple hand-tightness job, the crew took a torque wrench to it and tightened it to manufacturer specification, hopefully remedying the leak once and for all.

Given how many car brands GM owns, lots of drivers should take note of this oil filter torque requirement on affected vehicles. If they don't, they could face some major troubles on the road.