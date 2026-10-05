Do Tanks Use Manual Or Automatic Transmissions?

The combat tank as we know it debuted on the battlefields of Europe in World War I and has changed significantly in the decades since. Modern tanks are computerized, networked, and advanced vehicles, decked out with all kinds of technology that would have been unheard of in past conflicts. Advanced as they are, though, they still feature components familiar to civilian car owners, such as a transmission to transfer power to the tracks.

Of course, a tank is a combat vehicle designed for lethality and survival, whereas a car is a comparatively simple means of conveyance. Because of this, driving a tank isn't necessarily intuitive for anyone familiar with a car. That said, military ground vehicles are engineered to be easy for anyone to operate. To that end, modern tanks, like the M1A2 Abrams MBT, generally have automatic transmissions.

This wasn't always the case, of course: Older tanks like the M4 Sherman used throughout WWII, as well as some Cold War-era Soviet-designed tanks like the T-54, relied on manual or semi-manual transmissions. But the move to automatic transmissions has not only made tanks easier to operate, but it also avoids the trouble of teaching a prospective tanker how to operate a manual transmission if they're unfamiliar.