What Does The Inside Of An M1 Abrams Tank Look Like?

From the outside, the M1 Abrams battle tank looks like a bit of a behemoth, and statistics confirm this — the M1A2 variant of the type weighs in at 67 tons, is just under 32 feet long, and is over 12 feet wide. You'd think that a vehicle of this size would have room aplenty for its crew. However, despite all this weight and girth, the tank is surprisingly cramped inside. The M1 Abrams has been a mainstay of the US Army for over forty years, and over this time, a lot of men and women have discovered for themselves just what the inside of an M1 Abrams is like.

The M1 Abrams is crewed by four soldiers — the commander, driver, gunner, and loader. The driver occupies their own compartment situated just to the front of the turret. This is considered the most comfortable seat in the tank, and drivers often leave the hatch open to enjoy the wind, so you could argue that the M1 Abrams is also a convertible. Space inside the turret is at a premium, and crew members quickly learn practical hacks — like wearing wristwatches with the face on the inside to avoid cracking them on the cramped interior. So, what exactly does it look like inside an Abrams? Let's crack open the hatches and take a closer look.