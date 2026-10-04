Cadillac CT5 Resale Value: How Much Has The Luxury Sedan Depreciated?
When you think of the modern Cadillac lineup, you probably picture an SUV — maybe the iconic, full-size Escalade, or perhaps a more recent all-electric addition like the Cadillac Lyriq EV. But what about the buyers who want a more traditional Cadillac luxury or sport sedan with an internal combustion engine under the hood?
For the last several years, Cadillac has met that demand with two sedan options, the CT4 and CT5. The CT5, the larger and more expensive of the two, is a relatively new addition to the lineup, having been introduced for the 2020 model year. The CT5 debuted as a replacement for the Cadillac CTS, which it introduced in the early 2000s.
The luxury market's move toward SUVs has prompted Cadillac to discontinue both sedan models after 2026, although the CT5 will return at an undisclosed point in the future. But what does the popularity of luxury SUVs mean for the resale value and depreciation of existing Cadillac CT5s? Overall, it doesn't look too bad, with the average CT5 expected to depreciate by around 40% after five years of ownership. However, that might not tell the whole story. The CT5 lineup is quite varied, and enthusiast versions like the CT5-V Blackwing are likely to hold their value much better than a base model.
Not all CT5s are created equal
Cadillac has offered a few powertrain options and trim levels for the CT5, which will likely affect used prices significantly. Base trims have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while higher trims, like the 2021 Cadillac CT5 we reviewed, sport a more powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6. Above those are the performance-focused CT5-V, which also uses the twin-turbo V6, and the top-dog CT5-V Blackwing and its supercharged V8.
While there's a very wide spread in personality and performance between CT5 models, available depreciation data doesn't differentiate the numbers by trim or engine. Using the common five-year ownership period as a metric, CarEdge says a Cadillac CT5 will depreciate from its original MSRP by 40%. The CT5 numbers from iSeeCars are nearly identical, showing the car losing 41.6% of its value after five years.
ISeeCars has the CT5 outperforming other mid-sized luxury cars, which depreciate at an average of 46% after five years. The iSeeCars numbers also show the CT5 nearly matching the 41.7% average five-year depreciation of all car models across the board. Overall, then, it seems the CT5 is perfectly adequate here: It's neither a winner nor a loser in the resale department.
Beyond the numbers
While the overall depreciation numbers might tell one story, there's a lot more to it than that. In fact, one could argue that a base CT5 with the four-cylinder engine and the monster Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, with its 668-horsepower supercharged V8 engine and manual transmission, are essentially two different vehicles with completely different markets.
The Blackwing is as close to a certified classic as a modern car can get, and used prices prove that. Many sell for the same or more than they cost new on high-profile enthusiast marketplaces like Bring a Trailer. For example, one 2025 CT5-V Blackwing with the six-speed manual and over $35,000 worth of options, which brought the price to an estimated $134,000 or so (given its $99,190 MSRP), sold for $130,000 on Bring a Trailer – and that's before you factor in the 5% buyer's fee.
It's possible, then, that the CT5-V Blackwing's ultra-high resale value and instant-classic status are inflating the CT5's depreciation numbers overall. If that's the case, your typical base-model CT5 may not hold its value as well as these averages suggest — a perfect example of how individual vehicle depreciation can differ greatly from overall model averages.