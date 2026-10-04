Cadillac CT5 Resale Value: How Much Has The Luxury Sedan Depreciated?

When you think of the modern Cadillac lineup, you probably picture an SUV — maybe the iconic, full-size Escalade, or perhaps a more recent all-electric addition like the Cadillac Lyriq EV. But what about the buyers who want a more traditional Cadillac luxury or sport sedan with an internal combustion engine under the hood?

For the last several years, Cadillac has met that demand with two sedan options, the CT4 and CT5. The CT5, the larger and more expensive of the two, is a relatively new addition to the lineup, having been introduced for the 2020 model year. The CT5 debuted as a replacement for the Cadillac CTS, which it introduced in the early 2000s.

The luxury market's move toward SUVs has prompted Cadillac to discontinue both sedan models after 2026, although the CT5 will return at an undisclosed point in the future. But what does the popularity of luxury SUVs mean for the resale value and depreciation of existing Cadillac CT5s? Overall, it doesn't look too bad, with the average CT5 expected to depreciate by around 40% after five years of ownership. However, that might not tell the whole story. The CT5 lineup is quite varied, and enthusiast versions like the CT5-V Blackwing are likely to hold their value much better than a base model.