Which Phone Carrier Has The Cheapest Family Plan In 2026?
If your middle schooler hasn't begged for a cell phone yet, consider yourself lucky! In the U.S., roughly 75% of kids receive their first phone before they turn 13, a fact that has fueled educators, parents, and doctors in an ongoing debate about safety apps, risk factors, and health implications. Ultimately, parents and caregivers weigh multiple factors to decide when it's appropriate for a child to get a cell phone, and one element is, of course, cost.
Selecting and buying or leasing the physical phone is only step one of your overall investment. In addition to the accessories and app purchases, you also have to add your child to your existing phone carrier plan. Hidden costs can add up quickly, and adding your child to your cell plan may add $10 to $40 or more to your monthly bill. If you were left reeling by this expense, you may want to consider T-Mobile's Essentials 2.0 Plan, which was named CNET's best value plan with multiple lines for 2026.
The Essentials 2.0 Plan is $90 (plus taxes and fees) at the time of writing for three lines. Four lines under this plan costs $100 per month, and five lines is $125. You may also pay a $35 device connection fee per line. T-Mobile advertises this plan as its cheapest option for unlimited talk, text, and data. It includes 50GB of data and an unlimited 3G hotspot. Let's explore its limitations and how it compares to other major plans.
The nuts and bolts
If you're thinking about switching to T-Mobile, don't confuse the Essentials Saver 2.0 plan with the Essentials 2.0 plan. The Essentials Saver plan is less expensive but is only for two lines. Verizon's Simplicity plan offers three lines for the same price as the Essentials 2.0 Plan ($90), but it doesn't offer a multi-line discount. Verizon's plan also includes only a 10GB mobile hotspot, though it does offer unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband high-speed data. T-Mobile does not prioritize data usage, and it may be even slower during heavy usage times.
AT&T, the third of the big three cell phone providers in the U.S., also offers a budget plan similar to T-Mobile and Verizon's offerings. Called Value 2.0, each line is $30, but there's a catch — for that price, you have to add at least four lines. It has unlimited talk, text, and data, and 5GB of high-speed data. Once you hit 5GB, speeds may slow. AT&T also offers 3GB of hotspot data per line per month.
If you want value-add perks like discounted streaming subscriptions and early device upgrades, you'll need to consider a more expensive plan. You can tailor Verizon's Simplicity plan with streaming options and other discounted services, but it will add to your monthly bill. In the end, T-Mobile's Essential Saver plan is a good option if you're looking for the best price on a multi-line plan for a family of two. Before you switch to T-Mobile, however, remember the plan does not include a price guarantee.