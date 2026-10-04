Which Phone Carrier Has The Cheapest Family Plan In 2026?

If your middle schooler hasn't begged for a cell phone yet, consider yourself lucky! In the U.S., roughly 75% of kids receive their first phone before they turn 13, a fact that has fueled educators, parents, and doctors in an ongoing debate about safety apps, risk factors, and health implications. Ultimately, parents and caregivers weigh multiple factors to decide when it's appropriate for a child to get a cell phone, and one element is, of course, cost.

Selecting and buying or leasing the physical phone is only step one of your overall investment. In addition to the accessories and app purchases, you also have to add your child to your existing phone carrier plan. Hidden costs can add up quickly, and adding your child to your cell plan may add $10 to $40 or more to your monthly bill. If you were left reeling by this expense, you may want to consider T-Mobile's Essentials 2.0 Plan, which was named CNET's best value plan with multiple lines for 2026.

The Essentials 2.0 Plan is $90 (plus taxes and fees) at the time of writing for three lines. Four lines under this plan costs $100 per month, and five lines is $125. You may also pay a $35 device connection fee per line. T-Mobile advertises this plan as its cheapest option for unlimited talk, text, and data. It includes 50GB of data and an unlimited 3G hotspot. Let's explore its limitations and how it compares to other major plans.