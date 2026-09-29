This 1967 Ford Mustang Stayed In One Family For Nearly Six Decades – Now It's For Sale
A 1967 Ford Mustang Coupe that has been in the same family since new is now on sale on Bring A Trailer. Built in Ford's San Jose, California, plant, the Diamond Blue Mustang was purchased by the seller's wife's grandparents and came with a 289-CI V8 mated to a C-4 three-speed automatic transmission. According to the seller, most of the car's considerable 350,000+ highway miles were put on the car by his grandfather, who sold IBM typewriters and was also a realtor in the San Diego area. While this one isn't as fresh as the brand-new 1967 Mustang a DIYer built from scratch, it's still a reasonably good-condition example despite its high mileage.
This 1967 Ford Mustang Coupe was driven regularly until 2012, after which it was stored in San Diego until 2024, when the seller's wife's grandmother passed away. The seller and his wife obtained the Mustang, refurbishing and upgrading it with new front control arms and rear leaf springs, fresh tires, improved power steering, Wilwood front disc brakes, and an aluminum radiator. Other components the couple replaced include the heater core, battery, fuel tank and pump, and the pinion seal. The 289 V8 was last rebuilt in 1987, when it had "only" 275,000 miles on the odometer.
All about the 1967 Ford Mustang
The 1967 Ford Mustang was the model's first facelift after debuting as a 1964 1/2 model. The 1967 Mustang kept the same 108-inch wheelbase as the original, but with a wider front track to accommodate Ford's big-block engines. It also had a larger grille aperture, a bigger side scoop trim, and three individual taillights on each side set into a concave rear panel.
Shoulder belts were a new safety feature, and buyers could choose from five engines, ranging from a 120-hp, 200-CI inline-6 to a 390-CI big-block V8 with 320 hp. The 289-CI V8 powering the Mustang being auctioned on Bring A Trailer makes about 200 hp, courtesy of its twin-barrel carburetor. It sits a notch above the inline-6, with two higher-output 289 engines between it and the top-rated 390. While the Mustang up for sale is not one of the desirable K-code Mustangs, it will likely be much more affordable and a fine daily driver.
The 1967 Mustang was available in 24 exterior colors, including vivid hues like Springtime Yellow, Frost Turquoise, Acapulco Blue, Lime Gold, Candy Apple Red, and Clearwater Aqua. Body styles included the Hardtop, the Fastback, and the Convertible. Ford built 472,121 1967 Mustangs, a big drop from the 607,568 that left the factory in 1966. Much of this drop can be attributed to increased competition in the pony car market, with GM offerings like the Pontiac Firebird eating into the Mustang's popularity.