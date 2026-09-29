This 1967 Ford Mustang Stayed In One Family For Nearly Six Decades – Now It's For Sale

A 1967 Ford Mustang Coupe that has been in the same family since new is now on sale on Bring A Trailer. Built in Ford's San Jose, California, plant, the Diamond Blue Mustang was purchased by the seller's wife's grandparents and came with a 289-CI V8 mated to a C-4 three-speed automatic transmission. According to the seller, most of the car's considerable 350,000+ highway miles were put on the car by his grandfather, who sold IBM typewriters and was also a realtor in the San Diego area. While this one isn't as fresh as the brand-new 1967 Mustang a DIYer built from scratch, it's still a reasonably good-condition example despite its high mileage.

This 1967 Ford Mustang Coupe was driven regularly until 2012, after which it was stored in San Diego until 2024, when the seller's wife's grandmother passed away. The seller and his wife obtained the Mustang, refurbishing and upgrading it with new front control arms and rear leaf springs, fresh tires, improved power steering, Wilwood front disc brakes, and an aluminum radiator. Other components the couple replaced include the heater core, battery, fuel tank and pump, and the pinion seal. The 289 V8 was last rebuilt in 1987, when it had "only" 275,000 miles on the odometer.