How To Remove Scratches From Your Stainless Steel Appliances

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Stainless steel is notoriously tough and durable, which is why so many of the most reliable home appliance brands build their machines out of it. However, well it may be incredibly sturdy, it's not invulnerable, and can still get scratched up with regular use. Scratches can deepen and become more unsightly over time, as well, especially if gunk builds up and discolors them.

It's important to note that stainless steel is not a monolith (and as the Cybertruck recently proved, it's not entirely rustproof); different kinds call for different cleaning methods. Various finishes can affect not only how likely the metal is to show scratches, but also what cleaning products are appropriate. This advice is specifically for conventional brushed stainless steel, the kind that shows visible horizontal or vertical grain lines. You always want to clean and buff in the same direction as those lines.

Start with a microfiber cloth with warm water or gentle dish soap, and remove any surface grime. Dry, then apply a layer of a cleaner or polish specifically designed for stainless steel to your cloth, like Bar Keeper's Friend Soft Cleanser (you can also mix some baking soda and water, or use a non-gel, whitening toothpaste). Scrub in the direction of the grain to remove the contrast of finer scratches and create a more even sheen. Avoid using anything abrasive during the process, as stuff like steel wool or bleach, even oven cleaner or rough paper towels, can do more harm than good and deepen existing scratches or create new ones.