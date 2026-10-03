What Were The Logs On WWII Tanks Used For?

Understandably, tank engineers are always looking to add extra protection to the vehicles safeguarding people's lives. Even the most impressive tanks of all time are vulnerable to the right sort of munition from the right angle. This desire to upgrade tank armor was a big factor leading to one of the most incongruous sights of WWII: Metal tanks festooned with wooden logs. Unfortunately for the tanks and their operators, protective plating logs were questionably effective at best.

There was another, secondary incentive, however: Logs could be deployed to help tanks navigate difficult terrain, especially deep mud or water. As the war spread all over Europe, Asia, Africa, and beyond, tanks were increasingly confronted with surfaces they were never meant to traverse. Logs could be a huge boon to keep them moving towards the front; according to We Are the Mighty, some Russian tanks even rolled out of factories with logs pre-mounted.

One of the major differences between WWI and WWII tanks was how much more nimble the latter were, but they were still susceptible to soggy terrain. Tanks have wide tracks to spread their weight over a large area and lower acute pressure on any one spot, but even tracked vehicles can sink when crossing wet fields or roads churned up by an armored battalion. Logs could be attached to the tracks and get pulled underneath, providing a solid contact point and traction. Called "unditching," it could even rescue high-centered tanks that had sunk all the way down to their bellies in the mud.