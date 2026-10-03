Which Volvo Model Has The Best Resale Value In 2026?

Among luxury car brands, Volvo sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to resale value. Based on the figures from CarEdge, it estimates that a Volvo will maintain about 49% of its value after five years, seventh place among the 16 brands tested. It drops to eighth place after seven years, keeping 33.2% of its original value. Because of this fairly average retention rate, people may want to know which Volvo model holds its value the best over time if they want one. Well, the answer to that question is maybe a little more complicated than you might expect.

If you were to look at the company's offerings right now, the model with the best resale value is the Volvo V60 Cross Country. A 2021 model, now five years after its production, is estimated by ISeeCars to hold 54.8% of its initial value today. CarEdge's estimates are even a little kinder, saying that it will keep 56% of its value after five years. A brand-new 2026 Volvo V60 Cross Country has a starting price of $52,300 (plus a $1,295 destination fee). If CarEdge's estimated retention rate for this model holds, that means it'd be worth $29,288 in five years.

Unfortunately, production on the V60 Cross Country ceased in April 2026, so now that these are scarcer to find, that should probably help their value. Going forward, though, the Volvo model with the best resale value will be the XC40. CarEdge estimates its five-year retention rate is 54.4%, while ISeeCars has it at 53.2%. These are still good numbers. They just don't measure up to the V60 Cross Country.