Which Volvo Model Has The Best Resale Value In 2026?
Among luxury car brands, Volvo sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to resale value. Based on the figures from CarEdge, it estimates that a Volvo will maintain about 49% of its value after five years, seventh place among the 16 brands tested. It drops to eighth place after seven years, keeping 33.2% of its original value. Because of this fairly average retention rate, people may want to know which Volvo model holds its value the best over time if they want one. Well, the answer to that question is maybe a little more complicated than you might expect.
If you were to look at the company's offerings right now, the model with the best resale value is the Volvo V60 Cross Country. A 2021 model, now five years after its production, is estimated by ISeeCars to hold 54.8% of its initial value today. CarEdge's estimates are even a little kinder, saying that it will keep 56% of its value after five years. A brand-new 2026 Volvo V60 Cross Country has a starting price of $52,300 (plus a $1,295 destination fee). If CarEdge's estimated retention rate for this model holds, that means it'd be worth $29,288 in five years.
Unfortunately, production on the V60 Cross Country ceased in April 2026, so now that these are scarcer to find, that should probably help their value. Going forward, though, the Volvo model with the best resale value will be the XC40. CarEdge estimates its five-year retention rate is 54.4%, while ISeeCars has it at 53.2%. These are still good numbers. They just don't measure up to the V60 Cross Country.
The best resale values are for defunct models
In ISeeCars' resale value ranking of Volvos, the Volvo V60 Cross Country only comes in fourth place. However, that still puts it in the top spot among Volvos you can currently buy new from a dealership. The three models that ranked above it are all no longer in production. These numbers are based on the 2021 model year, because it's been five years. That means all of these models have gone away somewhat recently.
The actual model with the best resale value is the Volvo V90. Production of the V90 ended after the 2021 model year, and the V90 Cross Country variant ceased production in September 2025, even though it was among the diesel-powered wagons we at SlashGear were fans of, and its relative rarity surely helps keep its value up. ISeeCars estimates that a 2021 V90 has kept 56.8% of its original value. The V90 Cross Country is behind it in second place with a 56.5% value retention rate after five years.
Just like with the V90, the Volvo V60 also ended with the 2021 model year, while its Cross Country variant went on to this year. The regular V60 placed third on ISeeCars' Volvo retention rates ranking. After five years, it estimates it keeps 55.4% of its initial value. Because these are no longer current models, CarEdge doesn't have depreciation estimates for the V60 or V90. Its retention estimate for the V90 Cross Country is 51.4%. That puts it below the V60 Cross Country and XC40, but it's still third place. Regardless, resale values are quite strong for these discontinued models among all Volvos.