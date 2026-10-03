Here's How Much Coal China Burns Compared To The Rest Of The World

In the 19th and 20th centuries, coal literally turned cities black. It was the fuel of the industrial revolution, used to power homes, steam engines, ships, and more. It was a catalyst for massive change, and the world has never been the same since it was adopted as a major source of fuel. While we can't deny the impact of coal on human history, it's also a major contributor to global warming.

You may be wondering, aren't we burning less coal with the rise of renewable energy resources like wind and solar? Unfortunately, those energy sources represent a mere fraction of the world's energy consumption. Still, despite the fact that coal is cheap and easily available, many developed nations are reducing their reliance on it due to its impact on the environment. The U.S. was following the same trend for a while. Yet in 2025, our coal consumption grew more than any other in the world. One country, however, has the dubious honor of hosting more coal power plants than any other: China.

In 2024, China was responsible for more than 56% of the world's coal consumption, using close to 5.5 billion short tons. India followed as the second-highest contributor but accounted for only about 14% of the world's coal consumption, or 1.25 billion short tons. The U.S. was third on the list, using about 372 million short tons, or 4% of the world's coal consumption. When you add in Russia and Indonesia, only five countries accounted for more than 80% of the world's coal use. China's continued reliance on coal has massive ripple effects for the entire planet.