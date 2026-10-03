How Much It Costs To Replace A Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Battery

Fall is officially here, and while you're sipping a pumpkin spice latte and making a trick-or-treat plan, surging gas prices might also be on your mind. Gas hit a four-year high in May 2026 and barreled toward those same prices in the fall of the same year. At the time of this writing, AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas to be $4.48, with diesel hitting $6.51. While hybrids offer welcome relief at the pump, prospective buyers often worry about battery durability and the cost of an eventual replacement.

Plug-in hybrids aren't as popular in the U.S. as traditional hybrids, but there's been an uptick in interest in 2026. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV offers an all-electric range of up to 54 miles, and it's cheaper than the 2025 model by about $2,500 with the base SE starting at $41,500. However, the plug-in version of the RAV4 has been on the market since 2021, so used models are available for under $40,000. The question is: Will the battery on a used model hold up?

According to a Toyota dealership in Santa Cruz, California, the battery used in RAV4 Hybrid models is designed to last the lifetime of the car. In the rare instance that a replacement is necessary, expect a new battery to cost between $3,000 and $8,000. Drivers can also try to purchase a used battery, which is much less expensive and ranges from between $1,500 to $3,500.