Are Any Tech Brands Owned By Target?
Target owns a plethora of different brands that it sells in its stores. The vast majority of them are clothing brands targeted at certain demographics. All in Motion is its active lifestyle brand, while Goodfellow is its brand focused on menswear. Beyond clothes though, there are brands for furniture, everyday essentials, food, and more. In total, Target has 43 in-house brands, and out of all of those, there's just one that is solely devoted to electronics and tech. That would be Heyday.
Target launched Heyday back in 2018, and its aim was to create aesthetically pleasing pieces of tech that weren't too hard on the wallet. In a time when tech products are so expensive, Target has certainly been able to keep the Heyday prices fairly low. Of all 387 products sold under the Heyday brand, only four of them cost more than $50. There's only 17 products over $30. Granted, you're not going to find big ticket tech under the Heyday brand. There aren't smartphones or laptops. Heyday offers electronics like speakers, chargers, and noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, which are all still important products to have for many people.
Customers are generally satisfied with what Heyday offers as well. 337 Heyday products have a four-star rating or higher from Target customers, meaning just 50 fall below that threshold. That includes products that don't have enough ratings for an average. Only one product, a plaid iPhone 16 phone case, has a customer rating below three stars, and that's just based on a single review. Heyday is more often than not providing customers with good value, and they're quite happy about what they have purchased.
Other tech found at Target
Heyday may be the only Target-owned brand that deals exclusively in tech, but there's still another brand in the umbrella that offers tech products too. That would be dealworthy, which offers a smaller selection of electronics. This brand launched in early 2024 with its mission to deliver the most basic of products for the lowest of prices. Its offerings include everything from socks to toothbrushes to even some tech products. Although there are 83 different electronics and tech accessories offered by dealworthy, they consist of chargers and cables, and these prices are truly low. Only two offerings cost over $20, and they are both just $24.99. You can get a charging cable for as low as $5.99. For basic tech solutions like this, dealworthy has you covered.
Customers are also pretty happy with these dealworthy tech products as well. Like with Heyday, only one thing gets below a three-star rating, and that iPhone 17 screen protector still gets 2.9 stars. 66 of the 83 dealworthy tech items earn at least four stars from customers.
Of course, Target doesn't just sell its in-house brands in its stores. It has electronics and tech of all kinds from big time brands like Apple, Bose, Samsung, and more. There are so many different highly-rated tech products available at Target, and if the store's having a sale, you can potentially get them for very good prices as well. So, if Heyday and dealworthy aren't your jam, Target still has most of your tech needs covered.