Are Any Tech Brands Owned By Target?

Target owns a plethora of different brands that it sells in its stores. The vast majority of them are clothing brands targeted at certain demographics. All in Motion is its active lifestyle brand, while Goodfellow is its brand focused on menswear. Beyond clothes though, there are brands for furniture, everyday essentials, food, and more. In total, Target has 43 in-house brands, and out of all of those, there's just one that is solely devoted to electronics and tech. That would be Heyday.

Target launched Heyday back in 2018, and its aim was to create aesthetically pleasing pieces of tech that weren't too hard on the wallet. In a time when tech products are so expensive, Target has certainly been able to keep the Heyday prices fairly low. Of all 387 products sold under the Heyday brand, only four of them cost more than $50. There's only 17 products over $30. Granted, you're not going to find big ticket tech under the Heyday brand. There aren't smartphones or laptops. Heyday offers electronics like speakers, chargers, and noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, which are all still important products to have for many people.

Customers are generally satisfied with what Heyday offers as well. 337 Heyday products have a four-star rating or higher from Target customers, meaning just 50 fall below that threshold. That includes products that don't have enough ratings for an average. Only one product, a plaid iPhone 16 phone case, has a customer rating below three stars, and that's just based on a single review. Heyday is more often than not providing customers with good value, and they're quite happy about what they have purchased.