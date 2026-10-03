Android Auto 17.7 Is Out For Everyone – Here's How To Update Yours

When Google announced Android 17 at Google I/O 2026, it also marked the arrival of Android Auto 17. Android Auto 17 added many new features, with Google primarily focusing on Gemini AI's deeper integration with the platform. Days after the announcement, Google released the beta version of the software — Android Auto 17.0 — to beta testers worldwide. This was followed by the release of the stable version of Android Auto to eligible users in late June and early July.

Google has issued multiple updates to Android Auto since then. The first stable version was followed by version 17.2, and version 17.6 began rolling out in late August or early September. A few weeks after 17.6's release, Google began seeding the most recent stable release, Android Auto 17.7. As of late September 2026, this version is the newest stable version of Android Auto, although Google has already rolled out the beta version of Android Auto 17.8 as of writing.

While all Android Auto users will eventually get version 17.7 via the Play Store, it can take a while for users to receive the update on their devices. Thus, if you want to update to Android Auto 17.7 before Google officially pushes it via the Play Store, you will have to sideload the app.