Pirelli Is Spending Over $1B To Expand US Tire Production

When it comes to major tire manufacturers, most drivers in the United States are familiar with brands like Michelin. But Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli is a worldwide leader and trusted name in the industry, and now the company is making a major investment in its U.S. operations. That investment is about $1.2 billion and will be used to expand the company's existing tire factory in Rome, Georgia.

Once the project is completed, the facility is expected to produce about 6 million car tires per year, including tires equipped with Pirelli's Cyber Tyre technology. The expansion will combine Pirelli's MIRS robotic manufacturing technology with a new automated production facility for premium tires. The first phase will eventually bring production capacity to 3 million tires per year, while the new automated facility will add another 3 million. Pirelli says it expects the project to bring around 1,000 new jobs to the area. The expansion is set to begin in 2027 and is scheduled to wrap up in 2033.

Pirelli's goal with this investment is to establish more manufacturing capacity in the U.S. as demand grows for higher-end tires. The company will also be able to produce more of its products closer to the customers who buy them. The project won't change its 2026 financial targets, the company says, and its spending relative to revenue from 2027 through 2033 should remain in line with previous years.