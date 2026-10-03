Pirelli Is Spending Over $1B To Expand US Tire Production
When it comes to major tire manufacturers, most drivers in the United States are familiar with brands like Michelin. But Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli is a worldwide leader and trusted name in the industry, and now the company is making a major investment in its U.S. operations. That investment is about $1.2 billion and will be used to expand the company's existing tire factory in Rome, Georgia.
Once the project is completed, the facility is expected to produce about 6 million car tires per year, including tires equipped with Pirelli's Cyber Tyre technology. The expansion will combine Pirelli's MIRS robotic manufacturing technology with a new automated production facility for premium tires. The first phase will eventually bring production capacity to 3 million tires per year, while the new automated facility will add another 3 million. Pirelli says it expects the project to bring around 1,000 new jobs to the area. The expansion is set to begin in 2027 and is scheduled to wrap up in 2033.
Pirelli's goal with this investment is to establish more manufacturing capacity in the U.S. as demand grows for higher-end tires. The company will also be able to produce more of its products closer to the customers who buy them. The project won't change its 2026 financial targets, the company says, and its spending relative to revenue from 2027 through 2033 should remain in line with previous years.
How Pirelli is bringing smarter tires to the US
Pirelli announced in May that it would begin producing its Cyber Tyre technology at its Rome, Georgia, facility. Cyber Tyre utilizes sensors inside the tire to gather information, which Pirelli's software then analyzes before transmitting it to the vehicle's electronic systems in real time. According to the company, this can enable features related to driving and vehicle control, while also improving safety.
Cyber Tyre data can also be seen by the driver. This is possible by displaying it through the vehicle's infotainment system, giving drivers access to tire information along with alerts and notifications. The Cyber Tyre system is designed to work automatically and continuously update the information, so drivers can see the latest data without having to manually check their tires.
Pirelli also now has the go-ahead to market Cyber Tyre to American customers after receiving approval from the U.S. government. With Cyber Tyre planned for the Rome plant, the expanded facility will give Pirelli more room to produce these advanced tires for customers in the U.S. The plant also has to accommodate the needs of Pirelli's higher-end tire business, which includes specialized manufacturing processes, smaller production runs, and a wide variety of tire designs.