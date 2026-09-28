America's F-35 Fleet Could Be Getting A Liquid-Cooled Enhancement

Even the best fighter jets and planes of all time can stand to improve in one way or another, be it to improve combat capabilities, fuel efficiency, speed, or other areas. The Lockheed Martin F-35 is no exception, being one of the most well-known and widely-used jets in the entire United States military arsenal with room to innovate. For example, the F-35 could stand to receive a cooling upgrade for the benefit of multiple jet systems. The aviation technology-focused contractor Honeywell Aerospace has taken on that challenge, claiming stellar results.

In a September 22, 2026, announcement, Honeywell Aerospace shed light on the development of its 40-kilowatt Power and Thermal Management System, or P40, upgrade for the current American F-35 fleet. The P40 upgrade brings an F-35's cooling capacity — the amount of excess heat the system can pull out of the jet — up from the previous 32 kilowatt limit, said to be done through nothing more than software updates and highly specific improvements to the liquid cooling system. Overall, though, Honeywell explains this new system doesn't require seriously invasive physical modification to the F-35 fleet, so it projects that rollout could occur sometime between 2029 and 2030.

Improved cooling ability is the core of the new P40 upgrade, but Honeywell Aerospace promises so much more from its innovation. With better cooling, the F-35 could reportedly see performance enhancements in a few notable areas.