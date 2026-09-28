Nail-Biting Video Shows How China's Wind Turbines Navigate Narrow Mountain Roads
If you have ever been near a wind farm, the first thing you may have noticed is how deceptively small individual turbines look from a distance. Only when you get closer to them do most people understand the true scale of these behemoths. With an average height of over 320 feet (97.5 meters), most wind turbines in the U.S. are taller than the Statue of Liberty. As for individual blades, the average length of wind turbine blades in the U.S. today exceeds 210 feet (64 meters), although these numbers still pale in comparison to those of the largest wind turbines in existence today.
Given the sheer size, people often wonder how these giant objects are transported to their final assembly point. A recent video from China — the world's largest producer of wind energy — may have shed light on this longstanding curiosity. In China, wind turbines are often placed in mountainous terrain, and the video, shared by Chinese state-owned English news channel CGTN, shows a massive 387-foot (118-meter), 40-ton wind turbine blade being transported on a flatbed through a narrow dirt road in China's Hunan province.
The more interesting part is how the blade is positioned to ensure that it can easily navigate sharp, narrow curves. As it turns out, Chinese wind turbine stalks and blades can be tilted upwards to an angle of 60 degrees. This angle ensures that the extremely long blade can be pointed upwards while negotiating sharp curves, without the transportation crew having to worry about lateral clearances.
Not the first time China has done this
As outlined earlier, it is not uncommon for wind turbines to be placed atop mountainous terrain in China. What is rare, though, is for videos of these turbines being transported to their final destinations to be uploaded to social media. The last time such an event happened was in 2023, when several 246-feet (75-meter) blades were transported in a similar fashion up a narrow hill road in the country's Sichuan province. The final destination of those blades was the Jinyang Wind Farm, which is part of the larger Three Gorges Jinyang Wind Power Project, which back then was the biggest wind power project in southwest China. These wind turbines were located at an altitude of 11,400 feet (3,500 meters).
What's even more incredible, these are not even close to being the wind turbines located at the highest elevation in China. That record belongs to a wind turbine located at an altitude of 17,618 feet (5,370 meters) in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, which also happens to be the world's highest-altitude operating wind turbine.
China's incredible achievements in the wind turbine space is part of the country's larger push towards renewable energy, as it reduces its dependence on coal. The country's dominance in this domain can be judged from the fact that between 2024 and 2030, China alone will be home to nearly 60% of all renewable capacity installed globally.