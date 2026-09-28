Nail-Biting Video Shows How China's Wind Turbines Navigate Narrow Mountain Roads

If you have ever been near a wind farm, the first thing you may have noticed is how deceptively small individual turbines look from a distance. Only when you get closer to them do most people understand the true scale of these behemoths. With an average height of over 320 feet (97.5 meters), most wind turbines in the U.S. are taller than the Statue of Liberty. As for individual blades, the average length of wind turbine blades in the U.S. today exceeds 210 feet (64 meters), although these numbers still pale in comparison to those of the largest wind turbines in existence today.

Given the sheer size, people often wonder how these giant objects are transported to their final assembly point. A recent video from China — the world's largest producer of wind energy — may have shed light on this longstanding curiosity. In China, wind turbines are often placed in mountainous terrain, and the video, shared by Chinese state-owned English news channel CGTN, shows a massive 387-foot (118-meter), 40-ton wind turbine blade being transported on a flatbed through a narrow dirt road in China's Hunan province.

The more interesting part is how the blade is positioned to ensure that it can easily navigate sharp, narrow curves. As it turns out, Chinese wind turbine stalks and blades can be tilted upwards to an angle of 60 degrees. This angle ensures that the extremely long blade can be pointed upwards while negotiating sharp curves, without the transportation crew having to worry about lateral clearances.