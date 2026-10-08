Road Trip Checklist: How To Clean Your Car Well Before A Big Adventure

School is back in session, but that won't stop many people from taking some road trips before winter weather hits. But as you're getting your car ready for the next big trip, you may want to think about cleaning it first. That may sound like a small step, but you can actually spend more time than you might think, depending on how thorough you are with the work.

Starting your trip with a clean car can make it easier to deal with whatever mess you pick up along the way. You also might encounter some dirt roads, which can only add to the problem. All of this means that washing your car after the fact can take more time than you might actually have to spend.

Having a clean interior is equally important, because you never know what could happen. This is especially true if you have a carload of family along for the trip. Passengers may add to the dirt that's already on the floor mats and the stains that might be present on the seats. But there's more to cleaning the interior, and when it comes to staying on top of it all, it's always a good idea to have a checklist. This can help ensure that you get every inch of the outside and inside that needs cleaning before you hit the road.