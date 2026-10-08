What Does A Road Sign That Says 'Thickly Settled' Mean?

Every state in America has its quirks and oddities. Some are very well-known, like Area 51 in Nevada and the Corn Palace in South Dakota. Despite being one of the smaller states in the U.S., Massachusetts is not exempt. There's the Museum of Bad Art in Boston, a city that is also infamous for its inept drivers. You can blame the city's confusing streets and assertive residents for the reputation, but Massachusetts also stands out in one other way — some odd road signs.

If you drive regularly, you've probably spotted those yellow signs that say "Congested area ahead" or simply "Congestion." Despite their name, these signs are not intended to warn you about an impending stuffy nose. They indicate that you're entering a busy area so that you watch for traffic and pedestrians. In Massachusetts, however, instead of one of these standard warnings, you may instead spot a yellow sign, sometimes above a speed limit sign, that says "Thickly Settled."

If you're not a native Bay Stater, this oddly-worded sign may give you pause. If you see one, you should slow down and drive cautiously. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, a thickly settled district is similar to a congested area, denoting an area that is built-up by businesses. The road may also cross through or border a residential area with homes that sit within 200 feet of each other. The standard speed limit in these areas is 30 mph, though it may drop to 25 mph in certain towns and cities, or 20 mph in a school zone.