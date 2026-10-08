What Does A Road Sign That Says 'Thickly Settled' Mean?
Every state in America has its quirks and oddities. Some are very well-known, like Area 51 in Nevada and the Corn Palace in South Dakota. Despite being one of the smaller states in the U.S., Massachusetts is not exempt. There's the Museum of Bad Art in Boston, a city that is also infamous for its inept drivers. You can blame the city's confusing streets and assertive residents for the reputation, but Massachusetts also stands out in one other way — some odd road signs.
If you drive regularly, you've probably spotted those yellow signs that say "Congested area ahead" or simply "Congestion." Despite their name, these signs are not intended to warn you about an impending stuffy nose. They indicate that you're entering a busy area so that you watch for traffic and pedestrians. In Massachusetts, however, instead of one of these standard warnings, you may instead spot a yellow sign, sometimes above a speed limit sign, that says "Thickly Settled."
If you're not a native Bay Stater, this oddly-worded sign may give you pause. If you see one, you should slow down and drive cautiously. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, a thickly settled district is similar to a congested area, denoting an area that is built-up by businesses. The road may also cross through or border a residential area with homes that sit within 200 feet of each other. The standard speed limit in these areas is 30 mph, though it may drop to 25 mph in certain towns and cities, or 20 mph in a school zone.
Laugh at the sign but slow your ride
It's unlikely that you'll see road signs denoting "Thickly Settled" areas outside of Massachusetts. The term was first used in the commonwealth's legal code way back in the 1830s, and the odd phrasing stuck around. Massachusetts is also famous for another rather odd road sign. Many highways restrict access to pedestrians and cyclists, but state regulations also require signs on some highways that restrict horses and horsedrawn vehicles. The reason why lives up to Massachusett's reputation for quirky — because there is a law on the books that restricts horses on highways where a sign is posted, logic dictates that if there's no sign, horses are allowed.
Of course, Massachusetts isn't the only state with some strange road signs. A white sign with a black thumbs up covered by a red circle with a slash through it may be an odd sight, but it simply means no hitchhiking. If you live in or near Amish Country, such as Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, there are often signs that warn drivers of horse-drawn buggies on the road. Near military installations in the U.S., you may see Tank Crossing signs posted to warn drivers about some very unusual traffic.
Despite the sometimes amusing nature of these road signs, you should take their warnings seriously. They aren't a joke, and all road signs adhere to federal guidelines and state-level regulations. If you come across an unfamiliar road sign, slow down, take your signals from other drivers, and use the sign's shape and color to help guide you.