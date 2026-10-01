What Does JCT Mean On A Road Sign?
Driving down the highway, you might see the letters JCT above a highway route marker. While not one of the weirdest road signs, you still might naturally wonder what those letters mean. Do they refer to a destination, a road condition, or some other important information you need to know? No need to panic: Per the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), JCT just means junction. A JCT sign is simply letting you know you're approaching a point on the highway where the road will intersect another designated route.
Rather than spelling out the full word, the sign uses the shorter JCT abbreviation so it can fit above the route information while still being easy to read from the road. JCT markers are typically placed at the top of the junction sign assembly they're a part of, usually right above the route marker it's describing. In some cases, a JCT marker can also appear above another auxiliary sign (like for a business or an alternate route), as long as that sign is also part of the route designation.
Combination Junction Signs
A standard JCT sign measures at least 21 by 15 inches, and its colors are matched to the route sign it's been placed on. But not every junction needs the same kind of signage. For example, when more than one route will be intersected or joined, a Combination Junction sign may be used instead. This version fully spells out JUNCTION; it's one of those road signs that's stylized in all caps, with the necessary route information beneath it rather than using the three-letter abbreviation. Depending on the situation, the sign might also include details like directional information, arrows, destination cities, or the distance to the junction.
According to guidance from the Texas Department of Transportation, this combination format gives road agencies more room to work with when a junction gets especially tricky. Its standard design uses a green background with a white border and white lettering for the word JUNCTION. Route shields can also be included on these signs, just like on a standard JCT sign assembly. Regardless of whether you see JCT or the fully spelled-out JUNCTION, both serve the same basic purpose: giving drivers a heads-up about an upcoming highway intersection or connection.