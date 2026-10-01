What Does JCT Mean On A Road Sign?

Driving down the highway, you might see the letters JCT above a highway route marker. While not one of the weirdest road signs, you still might naturally wonder what those letters mean. Do they refer to a destination, a road condition, or some other important information you need to know? No need to panic: Per the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), JCT just means junction. A JCT sign is simply letting you know you're approaching a point on the highway where the road will intersect another designated route.

Rather than spelling out the full word, the sign uses the shorter JCT abbreviation so it can fit above the route information while still being easy to read from the road. JCT markers are typically placed at the top of the junction sign assembly they're a part of, usually right above the route marker it's describing. In some cases, a JCT marker can also appear above another auxiliary sign (like for a business or an alternate route), as long as that sign is also part of the route designation.